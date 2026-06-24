The "MO"re You Know: FIFA World Cup 2026 Kansas City Match Day Reminders, June 25

MoDOT remains committed to providing resources to help people safely get to and from Kansas City Stadium and other event locations to cheer on their favorite teams throughout the FIFA World Cup 26TM in Kansas City.

Upcoming traffic impacts – June 25, 2026:

On Thursday, June 25, increased traffic is expected from 2-6 p.m. along the I-70 and I-435 corridors around Kansas City Stadium during the afternoon/evening commute, ahead of the 6 p.m. match Tunisia vs. Netherlands.

After the match, MoDOT Kansas City crews will close the exit ramps from EB/WB I-70 to Blue Ridge Cutoff to help with congestion from traffic exiting the stadium.

Increased traffic may also be present on major state routes leading into downtown Kansas City beginning mid-morning due to the Netherlands fan event “Oranje Walk”. The event is expected to start at Power & Light around 11 a.m. and move south on Grand Blvd. toward FIFA Fan FestivalTM (opening at 1pm on June 25).

Here are a few reminders as you travel to and from fan events or around or near the stadium:

Plan ahead – Know your route and have an alternative route.

– Know your route and have an alternative route. Leave early – Give yourself plenty of time to get where you plan to go.

– Give yourself plenty of time to get where you plan to go. Be courteous – Drive to the traffic conditions, be patient, and stay aware.

– Drive to the traffic conditions, be patient, and stay aware. Stay safe – Buckle Up, Phone Down and designate a sober driver.

– Buckle Up, Phone Down and designate a sober driver. Adjust your schedule – if you aren’t planning to attend the match, adjust your travel time or route to avoid stadium traffic.

Areas to avoid during your afternoon/evening commute:

I-70 near Blue Ridge Cutoff

U.S. 40 between Manchester and Sterling Ave.

Stadium Drive between Manchester and U.S. 40

NB I-435 near Raytown Rd. / Stadium Dr. exit

Alternate routes:

I-435 loop (north or south bypass)

I-470 (for southeast traffic)

MO 210, MO 350 or other local arterials (for non-truck traffic)

Remaining match dates with the potential for traffic impacts:

Thursday, June 25 at 6 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 at 9 p.m.

Friday, July 3 at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 11 at 8 p.m.

FIFA Fan Festival™ Kansas City events will also be hosted at the National WWI Museum and Memorial is ongoing through July 11.

Whether you’re attending a match or planning your travel around them, there are resources to help you have the best experience possible. For everything you need to know about the tournament, including more about Connect KC 2026, visit FIFA World Cup 2026™ Kansas City. More MoDOT resources are available at FIFA World Cup 2026™ | Missouri Department of Transportation.