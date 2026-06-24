Cortese Measure to Unlock Development and Safeguard High-Speed Rail Corridor Clears Key Assembly Hurdle

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact:

Mario B. Lopez, Communications Director

Office of Senator Dave Cortese | District 15

Phone: 408-545-8205 | Email: Mario.lopez@sen.ca.gov

SACRAMENTO, CA — California State Senator Dave Cortese (D-San Jose), Chair of the Senate Transportation Committee, issued the following statement after his SB 1425 passed the Assembly Judiciary Committee:

"As California continues to invest in the nation's first high-speed rail system, we must ensure the Authority has the tools necessary to responsibly manage and protect public property. SB 1425 establishes a clear permitting framework for activities within high-speed rail rights-of-way, creating certainty for local governments, utilities, businesses, and residents along the corridor.

"This measure will help prevent unnecessary delays, improve coordination, and support economic development opportunities while safeguarding critical infrastructure. I appreciate the committee's support and look forward to continuing the bill's progress through the Legislature."

SB 1425 authorizes the California High-Speed Rail Authority to establish an encroachment permitting program to regulate activities within the project's rights-of-way and better coordinate infrastructure and development projects along the high-speed rail corridor.

Senator Dave Cortese represents Senate District 15, which encompasses San Jose and much of Santa Clara County in the heart of Silicon Valley. Visit Senator Cortese’s website: https://sd15.senate.ca.gov

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