Precautionary Boil Water Notice Issued for Volusia County Utility Customers in Deltona

Posted On: June 23, 2026

Volusia County has issued a 48-hour precautionary boil water notice for Volusia County Water Utility customers in a portion of Deltona following a water main break caused by a private cable contractor late this afternoon, June 23. This notice applies only to customers served by the Volusia County Water Utility. Residents who receive water service through the City of Deltona are not affected.

The contractor, which is not affiliated with Volusia County or the City of Deltona, struck and damaged a water main along Howland Boulevard. Water service in the affected area was temporarily interrupted, to which County utility crews responded and fully restored service shortly thereafter. The County is also posting signage at the boundaries of the affected area to notify residents of the precautionary boil water notice. The signs will be removed once the notice is lifted.

As a precaution, customers served by the Volusia County Water Utility in the affected area should boil water intended for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, or washing dishes before use. A rolling boil of one minute is sufficient. Customers should also discard any ice produced by automatic ice makers. Alternatively, bottled water may be used.

Per regulatory requirements, the County is now in the process of conducting bacteriological testing to confirm that the water is safe to drink. Volusia County will provide updates as additional information becomes available and will notify customers when the precautionary boil water notice has been lifted.

Customers may contact Volusia County Utilities Operations at 386-822-6465 for additional information.

The precautionary boil water notice affects Volusia County Water Utility customers in the following areas: