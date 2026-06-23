Highway 52 to temporarily close for Perella Crossing repair

BISMARCK, N.D. — U.S. Highway 52 will temporarily close Monday, June 29, at the Perella Crossing north of Bowbells to accommodate rail repairs.

A signed detour route will be in place to guide traffic around the closure. The highway is expected to reopen on Friday, July 3, barring any unexpected delays.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.