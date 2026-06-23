Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,296 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 476,042 in the last 365 days.

Highway 52 to temporarily close for Perella Crossing repair

BISMARCK, N.D. — U.S. Highway 52 will temporarily close Monday, June 29, at the Perella Crossing north of Bowbells to accommodate rail repairs.

A signed detour route will be in place to guide traffic around the closure. The highway is expected to reopen on Friday, July 3, barring any unexpected delays.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Highway 52 to temporarily close for Perella Crossing repair

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

By continuing to use this site, you agree to our Terms & Conditions, last updated on September 30, 2025.