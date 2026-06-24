Central Florida Foreclosures Surge; Realtor Launches Free Short-Sale Resource for Homeowners

Brenden Rendo, Realtor Visit HomesInOrlando.ForSale NextHome Neighborhood Realty

Florida ranks #1 in U.S. foreclosures. Free guide and instant options check for underwater homeowners in Orange, Seminole, Lake & Volusia.

ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Florida posts the worst foreclosure rate in the nation, a Central Florida Realtor is stepping in with a free resource for homeowners who owe more than their home is worth. Brenden Rendo of The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty today launched a comprehensive short-sale guide and a free online options check at homesinorlando.forsale, aimed at helping distressed homeowners across Orange, Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties understand their choices before foreclosure.

The launch comes as foreclosure activity surges across the state. According to ATTOM's May 2026 U.S. Foreclosure Market Report, Florida holds the highest foreclosure rate in the country, with the Orlando metro seeing roughly one foreclosure filing for every 2,034 housing units and foreclosure starts up about 20% year over year. Across the four-county Central Florida service area, there are currently 155 active short-sale listings, priced from about $100,000 to $1.3 million.

"Most homeowners who are underwater don't know they have options other than walking away," said Brenden Rendo, REALTOR® with The Homes In Orlando Team. "A short sale is usually a way out, not deeper in. In an approved short sale the bank typically pays the commission, your credit takes far less damage than a foreclosure, and — if it's negotiated in writing — you may be released from the debt entirely. The earlier someone reaches out, the more options they have."

The new resource centers on two free tools:

- A plain-English guide — covering how short sales work in Florida, an honest short-sale-vs-foreclosure comparison, and the Florida deficiency-judgment law (Florida is a recourse state under Fla. Stat. §702.06) that determines whether a homeowner still owes money after the sale.

- An "Am I a Candidate?" options check — a free, confidential 60-second self-assessment that helps a homeowner see whether a short sale, loan modification, or traditional sale is their likely best path, with no obligation.

Rendo, who has personally guided Central Florida homeowners through short sales from hardship package to lender approval to closing, emphasizes that the resource is educational and not a substitute for legal advice. Homeowners are encouraged to consult a licensed Florida attorney about their specific situation.

The guide and options tool are available now at https://www.homesinorlando.forsale/central-florida-short-sales/.

About The Homes In Orlando Team — Brenden Rendo is a licensed Florida REALTOR® with The Homes In Orlando Team at NextHome Neighborhood Realty, serving buyers and sellers across Orange, Seminole, Lake and Volusia counties in Central Florida. The team focuses on data-driven, homeowner-first guidance across the full real estate journey.

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