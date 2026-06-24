One Month Left to Apply to 2026 Wildfire Partners Multi-Family Wildfire Mitigation Rebate Program

Key Points

The wildfire mitigation assistance program is available to multi-family dwelling communities and neighborhood homeowner associations throughout Boulder County.

Rebates of up to $500 per multi-family household unit are available for qualifying wildfire mitigation projects in neighborhood common areas.

Visit the Multi-Family Wildfire Mitigation Rebate page for details, or contact Vicky Reinold with Wildfire Partners at 303-441-1420 or info@wildfirepartners.org.

Boulder County, Colo. – Wildfire Partners is accepting applications for its 2026 Multi-Family Dwelling Rebate Program through July 24, 2026. The program offers financial support to Boulder County communities that take proactive steps to reduce wildfire risk by removing highly flammable juniper vegetation.

Since the application window opened on April 14, nearly 40 communities throughout Boulder County have applied and been accepted into the program, qualifying for up to $500 per multi-family household unit for the Junk Your Junipers campaign in neighborhood common areas.

The program is open to multi-family dwelling communities, such as apartment, condo, or townhome complexes throughout Boulder County, including all municipalities and the City of Boulder. Eligible applicants include Homeowners Associations (HOAs) and property management companies, which must apply on behalf of the entire community.

“Junipers are highly combustible and often planted near homes and shared spaces,” said Vicky Reinold, Wildfire Partners Grants Administrator. “We've seen the positive impact this program is already having as communities remove hazardous vegetation. It's an investment in safer neighborhoods and long-term wildfire resilience.”

Approved applicants receive guidance from Wildfire Partners throughout the process. A Wildfire Mitigation Specialist marks eligible junipers for removal, and communities then secure three bids, hire a contractor, and complete the project. To qualify for the rebate, all marked junipers must be removed. Upon successful completion, and verification of work, rebates will be mailed within approximately 8–10 weeks.

About Wildfire Partners

Wildfire Partners is a nationally recognized Boulder County government program designed to help residents prepare for wildfires. Technical and financial assistance is available to residents of the county through custom wildfire mitigation assessments and certification, grant funding, educational events, community programs, a free community chipping program, rebates, and youth mitigation crews helping vulnerable individuals and communities.

The rebate program is funded by the Wildfire Mitigation Sales Tax, approved by Boulder County voters in 2022. The tax supports a wide range of wildfire resilience efforts, including landscape-scale forest and grassland management, community-level mitigation planning, and parcel-level home hardening initiatives.

For more information contact Vicky Reinold with Wildfire Partners at 303-441-1420 or info@wildfirepartners.org.

Wildfire Partners mitigation specialist Abby Silver uses blue paint to mark juniper bushes for removal at Cottonwood Park Condominiums in Niwot as part of the Multi-Family Dwelling Rebate Program. Junipers are highly combustible plants due to their volatile oils, dense growth, and retention of dead plant material. Having juniper bushes near your home increases the likelihood it will be impacted by wildfire.

Boulder County wants to ensure that everyone has equal access to our programs, activities, and services. To request an Americans with Disability Act (ADA) accommodation, please email ada@bouldercounty.gov, or call 303-441-1386. If you need help in another language, please email cppfrontdesk@bouldercounty.gov or call 303-441-3930.