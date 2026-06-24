Rose-Hulman Launches Design Clinic to Help Organizations Turn Ideas into Reality

The Department of Mechanical Engineering at Rose-Hulman is inviting businesses, entrepreneurs, and government agencies, to partner with its new Design Clinic, an innovative program that connects organizations with teams of the college’s talented students and faculty to solve real-world challenges.

The Design Clinic provides organizations access to a dedicated team of Rose-Hulman students who work on these projects as their senior capstone projects alongside faculty advisors over the course of a full academic year to develop solutions ranging from product improvements and process innovations to entirely new concepts and prototypes.

"Many organizations have ideas they would like to explore but lack the time, resources, or specialized expertise to move them forward," said Shraddha Sangelkar, associate professor of mechanical engineering and mechanical engineering capstone project coordinator. "The Design Clinic creates a pathway for organizations to transform those ideas into tangible solutions while providing our students with meaningful, hands-on experiences."

Each project is supported by a team of students, faculty oversight, access to Rose-Hulman's advanced prototyping facilities, and technical resources needed to design, build, and test solutions. Participating organizations receive regular design reviews, testing results, technical documentation, and a functional prototype when applicable.

Unlike traditional consulting engagements, the Design Clinic also serves as a talent pipeline, allowing organizations to work directly with some of the nation's top STEM students while evaluating employment candidates.

The program is designed to provide a streamlined partnership experience. Sponsors participating in the Design Clinic work with student teams and faculty throughout the project lifecycle while retaining ownership of any intellectual property developed through the project.

Potential projects may include product development, manufacturing improvements, automation concepts, testing systems, assistive technologies, sustainability initiatives, process optimization, or other engineering challenges that can be addressed within an academic year.

"Rose-Hulman students are known for their technical expertise, creativity, and ability to solve complex problems," said Rose-Hulman Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Ellen Goldey, PhD. "The Design Clinic gives organizations an opportunity to leverage those strengths while helping students gain the real-world experience that employers value."

Projects begin each fall and continue through the academic year. Organizations interested in sponsoring a Design Clinic project are encouraged to begin discussions now.

For more information about the Design Clinic, project sponsorship opportunities, or submission guidelines, visit rhit.edu/designclinic or contact Sangelkar at sangelka@rose-hulman.edu or 812-877-8275.