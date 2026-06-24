Salaknib 2026: 25th Infantry Division Synchronizes Split-Operations Across Pacific for Lightning Surge 4

Fort Magsaysay, Philippines — The U.S. Army’s 25th Infantry Division is set to demonstrate its capability to synchronize split-operations across the Pacific during the upcoming operational demonstration, Lightning Surge 4, which supports the final phase of Exercise Salaknib. Working concurrently in Hawaii and the Philippines during the month of June, "Tropic Lightning" Soldiers will refine next-generation command and control capabilities, utilizing a unified data architecture to seamlessly bridge tactical edge operations with home-station support.

"We are demonstrating how accelerated technology directly empowers our warfighters to outpace our adversaries," said Col. Ari Martyn, commander of the 2nd Mobile Brigade, 25th Infantry Division.

The brigade will focus on refining its ability to sense, strike, and integrate across multiple domains, explained the commander. By equipping formations with real-time, actionable data, the Army is accelerating decision cycles and increasing operational effectiveness for the Soldier on the ground. As these systems are integrated, AI serves as a decision aid that ensures appropriate levels of human judgment are applied to all kinetic actions, with commanders retaining full authority.

A major objective of the demonstration is transitioning from reactive logistics to predictive sustainment. Forward-deployed sustainment teams in the Philippines will execute rehearsals before integrating directly into the exercise’s operational maneuver phase. By leveraging a refined data architecture at the tactical edge, Tropic Lightning Soldiers are ensuring resilient connectivity to anticipate and deliver continuous support across vast strategic distances, sustaining combat power in any environment.

Lightning Surge 4 is the latest in a series of operational demonstrations and training events for the 25th Infantry Division in which Soldiers and industry are rapidly prototyping next-generation command and control capabilities to inform the Army on scaling across the force.

Exercise Salaknib highlights the enduring U.S.-Philippine alliance, enhancing interoperability and readiness through combined arms operations, multi-domain integration, and humanitarian assistance efforts for regional stability.