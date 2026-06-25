Soundstripe Launches LIVE, an AI-Powered Music Discovery App for Video Editors

Find the perfect track without leaving your edit.

The macOS application integrates with any video editing tool to recommend licensed music tracks that match each scene in real time.

There's nothing like this for video editors today. Music search shouldn't pull you out of your edit, so we built Soundstripe LIVE to live where the editing already happens.” — Trevor Hinesley, Co-Founder and CTO, at Soundstripe

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Soundstripe , a music licensing company headquartered in Nashville, today launched Soundstripe LIVE , a macOS application that uses artificial intelligence to analyze video editors' work in real time and recommend matching music tracks from the company's catalog. The menu bar application runs alongside Adobe Premiere Pro, Final Cut Pro, DaVinci Resolve, and other video editing software, allowing editors to drag suggested tracks directly into their project timelines.The application is intended for video editors at advertising agencies, in-house brand teams, and content studios, who typically spend significant time searching for music to score their projects. Soundstripe LIVE analyzes scene content (including tone, tempo, and pacing) and presents up to 10 track recommendations per scene. Editors can preview tracks, mark recommendations as liked or disliked to refine future suggestions, and revisit past scene recommendations through a saved history view."Editors don't need another browser tab to manage during a cut," said [Name, Title] at Soundstripe. "We built LIVE so the music search lives where the editing already happens. It reads what's on screen, hands the editor real options from real artists, and gets out of the way."The application draws from Soundstripe's catalog of 116,000 music tracks composed by human artists, including Grammy-winning composers and independent musicians. Soundstripe has filed patent applications covering the recommendation technology, which analyzes on-screen scene content to suggest matching tracks. The music itself is composed and recorded by human artists; AI is used only for matching, not for music generation. Tracks suggested through Soundstripe LIVE are licensed under the company's standard commercial license for social media, broadcast, and other commercial use. Soundstripe has paid more than $13 million in royalties to artists since the company's founding.Soundstripe LIVE is available on the Mac App Store and is included with paid Soundstripe subscriptions.About SoundstripeSoundstripe is a music licensing company headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. The company's catalog includes 116,000 music tracks and nearly 100,000 sound effects from human artists worldwide. Soundstripe serves more than 1.5 million creators and creative teams; content using its music has earned more than 400 billion video views. Brand customers include Nike, Pepsi, American Express, Netflix, Max, Fabletics, and Microsoft. More information is available at soundstripe.com.

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