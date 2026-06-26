America's 250th Anniversary Celebrated by Legendary Festival Devoted to Freedom and Liberty: FreedomFest 2026

FreedomFest 2026: America at 250, celebrating the most consequential act of self-governance in human history by some of America's biggest stars of liberty.

FreedomFest is an annual multidisciplinary conference recognized as one of the world’s most influential gatherings dedicated to the principles of liberty, free markets, and prosperity.” — Dr. Mark Skousen

MALIBU, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- On July 4, 1776, fifty-six men pledged their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to an idea that had never been tried at the scale of a nation. The Declaration of Independence was the first formal assertion by an entire people of their right to a government of their own choosing. No monarchy. No hereditary ruling class. No sovereign whose power derived from birth — only the consent of the governed. The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History identifies it as the first successful declaration of independence in world history, inspiring movements on every continent; more than half the nations at the United Nations hold founding documents shaped by its framework. America was founded on the proposition that liberty is the natural condition of mankind and that government exists to protect it.The United States Semiquincentennial marks the 250th anniversary of that founding — the largest commemorative milestone in the nation’s history. The federal government, the Smithsonian Institution, the National Archives, and more than a dozen federal agencies have mounted a yearlong national observance. Congress established the bipartisan U.S. Semiquincentennial Commission in 2016 under Public Law 114-196 to lead it. FreedomFest 2026 meets that moment directly. Founded by economist Dr. Mark Skousen and billed as the world’s largest annual gathering of free minds, FreedomFest convenes July 8–11 at Caesars Forum, 3911 S. Koval Lane, Las Vegas, for an “America 250” edition spanning politics, economics, history, film, comedy, and entrepreneurship across more than 200 speakers, panels, debates, and performances, with more than 2,500 attendees expected.Opening ceremonies July 8 feature a formal reading of the Declaration of Independence by actor and producer Dean Cain, followed by his address, “What Is the American Way.” C-SPAN Book TV records three sessions on the pivotal literature of 1776:• Thomas Paine’s Common Sense• Adam Smith’s The Wealth of Nations• The influence of Gibbon and Hume on the founding eraGlenn Beck, founder of Blaze Media, presents rare founding-era artifacts on the main stage. The American Journey Experience — a pop-up museum of rare Revolutionary War artifacts — occupies the exhibit hall July 10–11.A panel titled “Celebrating the Achievements of the American Experiment: What Have We Done Right?” features:• Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes• Constitutional attorney Shane Krauser• Historian and New York Times bestselling author David Fisher• Kelley Paul• Moderated by nationally syndicated commentator Erick EricksonThe day closes with a fireside chat between Senator Rand Paul and Dr. Skousen: “Is There Any Hope for America for Another 250 Years?”The speakersThe 2026 lineup includes:• Senator Rand Paul• Steve Forbes, editor-in-chief of Forbes• John Mackey, co-founder of Whole Foods Market• Adam Carolla, comedian and broadcaster• Rob Schneider, comedian and actor• Kennedy, news commentator and former MTV VJ• Dean Cain, actor and producer• Glenn Beck, founder of Blaze Media• Kelsey Grammer, actor and producer• Marissa Streit, CEO of PragerU• Sharon Lechter, entrepreneur and author• Nick Shirley, independent journalist• And other celebrities across more than 200 sessionsProgramming highlights• The Anthem Film Festival presents films on American history, free speech, and constitutional principles.• The Punching Up Comedy Festival features headliner Rob Schneider among other comedic talent.• The exhibit hall hosts more than 150 organizations and generates tens of millions in annual investment activity, alongside the Principled Business Pitch.Freedom Truck• The PragerU Freedom Truck — a mobile museum dedicated to American liberty — will be on-site and free to visit for any attendee who checks in at the FreedomFest registration desk inside Caesars Forum.The conference concludes Saturday, July 11, with the Independence Ball — a separately ticketed event featuring the Freedom Award, a formal banquet, and live entertainmentWhere and how to attendFreedomFest 2026 takes place July 8 through 11 at Caesars Forum, 3911 S. Koval Lane, Las Vegas, NV 89109. The festival opens Wednesday, July 8 at noon.Full conference passes, Anthem Film Lovers passes, and single-day options are available at https://freedomfest.swoogo.com/vegas2026 or by calling 855-850-3733.

Valerie Durham discusses FreedomFest

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