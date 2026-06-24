Minds of the Future Academy Celebrated 10 Years of Free Tuition STEM Education and Community Impact

Minds of the Future Academy marked its 10-year milestone celebrating 10 years of free tuition STEM education and community impact in Jacksonville.

JACKSONVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr. Cynthia Smith, a Jacksonville native and the founder/CEO of Minds of the Future Academy, celebrated the school’s 10-year anniversary with community-facing events.

Over the past decade, Minds of the Future Academy has served students through an innovative free tuition STEM K–12 model, building pathways for learners from early education through high school. Rooted in academic excellence and purpose-driven leadership, the school’s mission has helped students develop the foundation, confidence, and preparation needed to pursue their next steps.

Dr. Smith’s work extends beyond the classroom through the Minds of the Future Foundation, which mentors middle and high school students, provides academic tutoring, and awards scholarships to graduating seniors. Widely recognized as “the educated entrepreneur,” she is known for merging academic excellence with visionary leadership, creating educational opportunities that empower students and strengthen the community.

“Education changes everything when it is built with purpose and access,” said Dr. Cynthia Smith. “Celebrating 10 years is not only a milestone for our school. It’s a celebration of the students, families, and community partners who have made this journey possible.”

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