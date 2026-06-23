Injury crash SH200 near milepost 44.7, Hope, Idaho in Bonner County.

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho – On June 23rd, 2026, at approximately 9:37 a.m., a two-vehicle injury crash occurred on SH200 near milepost 44.7, near Hope, Idaho in Bonner County.

A 31-year-old male, from Oldtown, Idaho, was driving a white Ford F150 eastbound on SH200 with his 35-year-old male passenger, from Sandpoint, Idaho. A white Chevrolet Silverado driven by a 72-year-old male, from Clark Fork, Idaho, was traveling westbound on SH200. The Ford crossed left of center and struck the Chevrolet head-on. The driver and passenger of the Ford were transported to a nearby hospital by air ambulance. The driver of the Chevrolet was transported to a nearby hospital by ground ambulance.

The drivers of the Chevrolet and Ford were both wearing their seatbelts. The passenger of the Ford was not wearing a seatbelt.

The highway was blocked for approximately 3-hours, traffic was diverted onto W. Main Street. The crash remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.

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Posted in District 1 - Northern Idaho