May State Unemployment Remained Unchanged in 22 States, Decreased in 20, and Increased in 9

WASHINGTON, DC – Today, the Joint Economic Committee released its monthly State Employment Update, outlining the employment situation in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. In May, unemployment remained unchanged in 22 states, decreased in 20, and increased in nine. The highest unemployment rate was 6.1 percent in the District of Columbia, and the lowest was 2.1 percent in South Dakota. Nationally, the unemployment rate remained unchanged in May.

Compared to the national unemployment rate of 4.3 percent, in May, three states matched the national average, while 27 states were lower, and 21 states and the District of Columbia were higher.

Also, in May, payroll jobs rose in 38 states and fell in 13. The largest payroll job percent increase was 1.4 percent in West Virginia. The largest payroll job percent decline was 0.5 percent in Montana.

For the full report, and to see more details on the employment situation in each State and the District of Columbia visit: https://www.jec.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/republicans/employment-update#seu

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