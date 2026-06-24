STATES KICK OFF SGT STUBBY NATIONAL COMMEMORATIVE RELEASE FOR AMERICA'S 250TH ANNIVERSARY YEAR

Stubby Salutes, he really did Pvt Robert Conroy with Stubby playing on base Real Photo of Robert Conroy and Stubby next to their movie versions

Alabama and Other States Welcome America’s Mascot Sgt. Stubby in his American Hero Movie Tour

Stubby Salutes 250 years of the animal partners of our Veterans, Military & First Responders and their families.” — Shari Grewal

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- America 250 Events across the nation including Alabama’s Sweet Home 250 Event will launch the A250 tour of Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero , across all 50 states to bring the true story of America’s most decorated war dog back to families, veterans, schools, first responders, and communities in a newly remastered Special Theatrical Edition. Stubby250.org & Happy Cheers, Inc., are leading the National Tour. DCU (Digital Cinema United) to deliver the movie to theaters, assets in The Hangar at Paper Airplane Media and Ahoy AE Theatrical Mgmt are the latest editions to the Stubby Squad.The Alabama kickoff, which is significant because it is bringing 30 other state events across the nation all summer to help Stubby kick off the beginning of his national Big Screen Tour of 2026, which gives families a way to gather around a true American story of courage, loyalty, friendship, service, and compassion.A stray dog on the streets of Connecticut, until he adopted a young soldier, Robert Conroy and became the mascot of the 102nd Infantry Regiment, then crossed the Atlantic as a stowaway, served alongside American troops in 17 battles in France, and came home a true American hero.Stubby Salutes 250 years of animal partners that have served including Paul Revere’s Horse, of course.At a time when families are looking for stories that inspire rather than divide, this movie offers something needed: a true American story that children can understand and parents can trust.For Veterans, Military families and First Responders, the film honors service and companionship. For communities, it offers a story people can gather around. For children, it introduces history through the bond between a young soldier and a little dog who found a place to belong.By the time Stubby died in 1926, The New York Times had published an obituary for him — a rare tribute to any animal and a sign of how deeply this little dog had entered America’s heart as America’s Mascot. For more see Smithsonian Museum https://www.si.edu/object/nmah_439710 ###

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