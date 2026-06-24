Indiana, local schools make national strides in academics

Congratulations to the 2026 graduates of East Porter County School Corp., Union Township School Corp., Valparaiso Community Schools and Victory Christian Academy, all local schools in House District 4.

With graduation rates exceeding 95 percent and reading and mathematics proficiency well above the state averages, our local schools are setting high standards and achieving great success.

In Indiana, our third grade reading scores show an unprecedented increase with an over 87 percent passage rate, an almost 5-point increase from the 2023-2024 school year. Our local schools are outpacing the state scores by nearly 10 percentage points, with MSD Boone Township reaching a nearly 99 percent passage rate. Indiana was recently recognized as sixth in the nation for reading recovery.

In 2023, the General Assembly passed a law implementing science of reading standards, which is evidence-based instruction that increases students' reading competency and comprehension. The following year, another law was passed adding screenings for students at risk of falling behind on reading proficiency and providing earlier intervention. These data-driven reforms are supporting classrooms and educators and contributing to student success.

We're also making strides at the high school level. The class of 2025 set a new state record for the highest graduation rate, marking the third straight year of consistent improvement. Union Township School Corp. and Valparaiso Community Schools both exceeded the state averages with over 98 percent of senior students meeting all diploma criteria prior to graduation.

A law passed in 2023 that I supported redesigned the model of our high school diploma requirements, allowing students to tailor their educational plan to meet their post-graduation goals. Students who aren't interested in college can now get hands-on experiences such as apprenticeships or internships that can lead to jobs right out of high school, while students on the college track have more opportunities to gain early credit.

All this success would not be possible without the dedication and support of our exceptional educators, administrators and parents. Thank you so much for your time and effort to ensure our students excel.

As your state representative, I am proud to see the hard work and dedication put into improving educational outcomes is paying off richly for our students. Please reach out to my office with any questions at in.gov/h4 or by calling 317-234 - 9452.

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State Rep. Ed Soliday (R-Valparaiso) represents House District 4,

which Porter County.

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