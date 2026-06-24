Project 100 Highlights Commitment to Student Internships, Local Small Businesses, and Purposefully Small Growth

Project 100

Project 100 supports local businesses while giving students hands-on internships and real-world marketing experience.

We believe internships should be more than just resume fillers” — My Nguyen, founder of Project 100

SAN JOSE, CA, UNITED STATES, June 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Project 100 LLC, a local marketing and creative agency serving small businesses across the Bay Area, is continuing to build its reputation as a company that gives students real-world internship opportunities while remaining intentionally small, selective, and focused on niche local projects.Founded with the belief that small businesses deserve high-quality marketing without feeling overlooked, Project 100 provides branding, website design, local SEO , digital advertising, content, and creative strategy for local service-based businesses. Rather than growing into a large-volume agency, the company has chosen to stay small on purpose, accepting only select projects where its team can provide hands-on attention and meaningful results.A major part of Project 100’s company culture is its commitment to mentoring students and emerging professionals. Over the years, the company has welcomed summer interns and student contributors, including students from Santa Clara University and other local colleges, giving them opportunities to gain practical experience in marketing, content creation, design, client communication, and small-business strategy.“We believe internships should be more than just resume fillers,” said My Nguyen, founder of Project 100. “Our goal is to give students real exposure to how small businesses operate, how marketing decisions are made, and how creative work can directly impact a local company’s growth.”Unlike traditional internship programs where students may only observe from the sidelines, Project 100 emphasizes hands-on learning. Interns and student contributors may support research, social media planning, website content, branding concepts, client presentations, and campaign development. The company also aims to provide ongoing work opportunities when there is a strong fit, allowing students to continue building skills beyond a short summer program.Project 100’s focus on student development also reflects its larger mission: supporting the local business ecosystem. By connecting young talent with real small-business projects, the company helps students understand entrepreneurship, client service, and the practical challenges that local business owners face every day.“We work with small businesses because that is where impact feels personal,” Nguyen added. “When a local painter, contractor, salon, clinic, restaurant, or professional service business grows, it affects real families, real employees, and real communities. That is the kind of work we want students to experience.”Project 100 continues to serve local small businesses while carefully choosing projects that align with its values, creative strengths, and capacity. The company’s intentionally selective model allows it to prioritize quality, mentorship, and long-term relationships over rapid expansion.As summer internship interest continues to grow, Project 100 plans to remain a place where students can gain practical experience, build confidence, and contribute to meaningful local business work.About Project 100Project 100 is a Bay Area-based marketing and creative agency that provides branding, website design, local SEO, digital advertising, content strategy, and marketing support for small businesses. The company remains intentionally small and selective, focusing on niche projects where it can provide hands-on service, thoughtful strategy, and meaningful impact for local business owners.

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