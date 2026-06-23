Committee on Small Business Celebrates Seven Committee Bills Passed on the House Floor

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed seven bipartisan bills under suspension favorably out of the chamber. Chairman Roger Williams (TX-25) issued the following statement on the legislation.

“Today’s votes are a big win for Main Street and for the taxpayers who fund these programs,” said Chairman Williams. “We’re cracking down on fraud, expanding access to capital, and helping entrepreneurs leverage emerging technologies. These seven bipartisan bills provide commonsense solutions that give small businesses the tools they need to grow, compete, and thrive.”

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H.R. 7396, Native American Entrepreneurial Opportunity Act – introduced by Rep. Davids (KS-03)

The bill would codify the Office of Native American Affairs within the Small Business Administration (SBA) to strengthen outreach, training, and access to capital for Native entrepreneurs, and require annual reporting to Congress on its effectiveness.

H.R. 826, COVID Fraud Transparency Act of 2026 – introduced by Chairman Williams (TX-25)

This bill requires the SBA’s Office of Inspector General (OIG) to report quarterly on fraud cases involving certain COVID-19 disaster loans.

H.R. 4238, Disaster Loan Accountability and Reform Act – introduced by Rep. Moore (NC-14)

The bill strengthens oversight of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s (SBA) disaster loan program by requiring monthly fund status reports, bas ing budget planning on a ten-year average, and triggering funding safeguards when reserves fall too low.

H.R. 8879, Oversight and Transparency for Small Business Certifications Act of 2026 – introduced by Rep. Olszewski (MD-02)

The bill requires the SBA to report annually to Congress on small business participation in its certification-based contracting programs, including application volumes, approval rates, and processing times.

H.R. 8880, Small Business Cybersecurity Assistance Evaluation Act of 2026 – introduced by Rep. Simon (CA-12)

This bill directs the GAO to conduct a study evaluating cybersecurity risks to small businesses, as well as existing federal cybersecurity programs and resources available to them.

H.R. 8881, SBA Artificial Intelligence Utilization Act of 2026 – introduced by Rep. Finstad (MN-01)

The bill requires the SBA to report annually to Congress on its use of artificial intelligence and machine learning, including the benefits, risks, and measures to manage usage.

H.R. 8882, Main Street Competes Act – introduced by Rep. Scholten (MI-03)

The bill requires the Office of Advocacy to report recommendations to Congress on how federal antitrust enforcement actions affect small business competitiveness based on data provided by the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission.

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