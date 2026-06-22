110 Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship Industry Scholarships Awarded to High School Students For 2025-26

CANADA, June 22 - Released on June 22, 2026

The Saskatchewan Apprenticeship and Trade Certification Commission (SATCC) has awarded Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship (SYA) Industry Scholarships to 110 high school students from 68 communities across the province.

Each scholarship is worth $1,000 and can be redeemed once students meet specific requirements. To redeem the scholarship, students must, within two years of completing SYA, either register as apprentices in Saskatchewan and complete Level 1 technical training, or complete a recognized pre-apprenticeship program in a designated trade in Saskatchewan.

"Congratulations to the deserving recipients of this year's SYA Industry Scholarships," Immigration and Career Training Minister Eric Schmalz said. "Skilled tradespeople are in high demand in Saskatchewan and essential to the growth of our province. Our government is committed to ensuring more young people pursue rewarding careers in the skilled trades."

Every year, the SATCC asks SYA Champions, the educators who oversee the SYA program in their schools, to nominate outstanding students participating in SYA for the scholarship. SYA Champions are encouraged to nominate students who have taken steps toward building a skilled trades career and plan to actively pursue a skilled trades career following graduation.

One of this year's recipients is Emersyn Graham. She is graduating from Ernie Studer School in Loon Lake and is planning to pursue a career as a Powerline Technician.

"I am so grateful to have been chosen out of the many qualified candidates for the Saskatchewan Youth Apprenticeship Industry Scholarship," Graham said. "Winning this makes me feel closer to achieving my goals in the trades field and sets me up for the next stages of my career to become an apprentice Powerline Technician. The efforts of SYA help people to understand that the success of the past, present, and future lies in the trades. I feel everyone should be a part of that, which is why I am so thankful to be starting my life with something that can positively impact everyone's future."

"The SYA Industry Scholarship is a great bonus for youth entering the skilled trades in Saskatchewan," SATCC CEO Jeff Ritter said. "New apprenticeship registrations are increasing, and this is a positive indicator for high school graduates looking to start their careers in the skilled trades. Congratulations to this year's scholarship winners."

Since the scholarship's launch in 2009, more than 1,500 scholarships have been issued. Sixty industry sponsors, including employers, industry associations and unions; along with the Government of Saskatchewan, have invested a total of $1.2 million into the SYA Industry Scholarship fund.

There are currently more than 2,500 students registered in SYA. Nearly 40 per cent of SYA graduates register as apprentices in Saskatchewan within five years of completing the program.

For more information on the SYA program, please visit: saskapprenticeship.ca/sask-youth-apprenticeship.

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