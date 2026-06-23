Government of Saskatchewan Advancing the Development of the Prince Albert Urgent Care Centre

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Big River First Nation (BRFN) and Montreal Lake Cree Nation (MLCN) to advance the development of a new Urgent Care Centre (UCC) in Prince Albert. This UCC will offer residents of Prince Albert and the northern part of our province an alternative to emergency departments for illnesses and urgent injuries that are not life threatening, as well as mental health supports.

"We are very pleased to enter into this partnership with Big River First Nation and Montreal Lake Cree Nation to advance planning for the new Urgent Care Centre in Prince Albert," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "We are proud to work with our Indigenous partners to put patients first by enhancing access to healthcare services for patients and families in Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan."

"This is a milestone for our Nation — we are proud to partner in building better health care in Prince Albert and advancing BRFN EDC’s economic sovereignty," Big River First Nation Chief and Big River First Nation’s Economic Development Corporation President Jonathan Bear said. "Owning the land and facility secures lasting benefits for our people while supporting the province’s Patients First program — a true win-win. We are honoured by this partnership and excited for the innovation and lasting benefits it will bring."

Under the MOU, the government and BRFN and MLCN will collaborate on the next steps for the delivery of the UCC in Prince Albert.

"This Memorandum of Understanding represents an important step forward in delivering modern, accessible health infrastructure for Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister Sean Wilson said. "Through collaboration with Big River First Nation and Montreal Lake Cree Nation, this agreement is an important milestone in the planning and development process."

The MOU is a first step in establishing the partnership. As the project planning progresses, subsequent partnership agreements may be negotiated between government, BRFN and MLCN.

"This initiative is about improving access to care and creating better outcomes for people throughout the Prince Albert region, particularly in the areas of mental health and addictions,” Montreal Lake Cree Nation Chief Joyce McLeod said. “Montreal Lake Cree Nation is proud to be a partner in a project that will bring essential health care services closer to our communities while creating long-term economic opportunities for our Nation. By working together, we are building a stronger, healthier future and ensuring that individuals and families have access to the support they need, when they need it most.”

When complete, the UCC will provide enhanced access for residents of Prince Albert and the northern part of our province to quality patient care for an illness or injury that requires urgent attention. The centre will offer treatment for minor illness, injuries, mental health and addiction supports, that are non-life-threatening but typically require urgent same day treatment.

"The Saskatchewan Health Authority looks forward to collaborating in partnership with the Government of Saskatchewan, Big River First Nation and Montreal Lake Cree Nation to advance this key project," Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) Integrated Northern Health Vice President Julia Pemberton said. "Once open, an Urgent Care Centre will provide residents of Prince Albert and northern Saskatchewan with another option for timely, appropriate same-day care from multi-disciplinary teams in one location."

The Prince Albert UCC is one of five centres advancing in planning as part of the government's $4.3 billion 2026-27 Capital Plan, with additional centres in Saskatoon, Regina, Moose Jaw and North Battleford also progressing to expand access to non-emergency, same-day health services across the province. The Regina UCC opened in July 2024, while construction continues on the Saskatoon UCC.

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