Province Signs Seven New Nurse Practitioner Primary Care Contracts in Regina

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2026

The Government of Saskatchewan is continuing to deliver on its Patients First Health Care Plan commitment to improve access to primary care by expanding opportunities for nurse practitioners (NPs) to provide publicly funded services across the province.

The province has removed the cap on nurse practitioner contracts and expanded opportunities across Saskatchewan. Changes were also made in May to remove provisions that limited nurse practitioners' scope of practice, allowing them to work to their full legislated scope, ensuring that residents get the right care, in the right place, at the right time.

"Expanding the number of publicly funded nurse practitioner contracts remains an important part of our Patients First Health Care Plan," Health Minister Jeremy Cockrill said. "By awarding these seven new contracts, we are building access and delivering on our government's commitment to ensure that every Saskatchewan resident has access to a primary care provider by 2028."

This initiative, developed in close partnership with the Saskatchewan Association of Nurse Practitioners (SANP), is part of broader strategies to strengthen team-based care and continue ongoing efforts to connect more people to a primary health care provider.

"SANP is excited to see the Primary Care Nurse Practitioner Contract Program expand, creating more opportunities for NPs to care for Saskatchewan residents." SANP President Toni Giraudier said. "The program provides flexibility for NPs to join existing health care teams, or build their own, and supports NPs as leaders and innovators in team based primary care. We look forward to seeing the Nurse Practitioner Contract Program continue to grow and adapt to the needs of our province and health care system."

Nurse Practitioners provide comprehensive primary care services through registered health professionals who can assess, diagnose, order and interpret tests, prescribe medications and provide ongoing patient care, helping improve access to timely care while reducing pressure on other areas of the health care system.

"The Prairie Nurse Practitioner Clinic is bringing health care providers together to better meet the needs of patients," clinic Lead Lara Metheral said. "We are collaborating with the Ministry of Health to expand opportunities for nurse practitioners to deliver publicly-funded primary care which supports better outcomes for the communities we serve."

The Ministry of Health will continue working with SANP to create more opportunities for nurse practitioners and to improve patient access to primary care across our province.

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For more information, contact:

Media Relations

Health

Regina

Phone: 306-787-4083

Email: [email protected]