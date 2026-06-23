Saskatchewan Welcomes National Nuclear Energy Strategy

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2026

Following Saskatchewan's participation in the federal government's nuclear energy strategy, the Government of Saskatchewan affirms its support for a nuclear future.

"We support the federal government's vision to make Canada a nuclear energy superpower," Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "Of course, this vision is simply not achievable without Saskatchewan - Canada's only domestic uranium producer. We look forward to working with all levels of government to realize this vision."

The strategy includes alignment with Saskatchewan's energy future, including:

a Net Zero electricity grid by 2050;

Indigenous participation and partnerships;

domestic labour and supply chain planning; and,

federal supports and financing mechanisms for new nuclear reactor builds.

SaskPower is currently in the process of site selection as part of its planning process for small modular reactors. Additionally, the public utility is also working on large nuclear technology selection to ensure all power options remain available to the province as it moves forward with nuclear power.

Saskatchewan's energy future is laid out in Saskatchewan First: Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan. Affordability and reliability are the guiding principles in the province's path to a net-zero future.

"For the first time in a long time, we are seeing a federal government that is working with provinces and territories - instead of against them - in the energy policy space," Minister Harrison said. "Different provinces will pursue different approaches based on their own circumstances, and that flexibility is important. What matters is ensuring Canadians have access to reliable and affordable energy while strengthening our country's long-term energy security and economic competitiveness."

In March 2026, all provinces and territories signed on to an MOU to create a National Energy Corridor aimed at expanding cross-country intertie infrastructure, which plays an important role in dispatching baseload power.

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