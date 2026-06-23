Saskatchewan Ministers, MLA’s and Government Officials Tour Rocanville Potash Mine

CANADA, June 23 - Released on June 23, 2026

Government of Saskatchewan officials toured Nutrien's Rocanville potash mine, one of the largest and most advanced potash mining operations in the world. Last week's visit provided an opportunity to see firsthand the innovation, technology and skilled workforce that drive Saskatchewan's world leading potash sector.

"Nutrien's Rocanville operation is a great example of the scale and sophistication of potash mining in Saskatchewan," Energy and Resources Minister Chris Beaudry said. "The potash sector is a key driver of our provincial economy, generating significant investment and supporting thousands of jobs across Saskatchewan. As the world's largest potash producer, Nutrien plays a vital role in strengthening our position as the leading global supplier of this essential critical mineral."

Trade and Export Development Minister Warren Kaeding and Community Safety Minister and Minister Responsible for the Saskatchewan Public Safety Agency Michael Weger toured the mine, along with several MLAs.

Nutrien operates six potash mines in Saskatchewan, including the Rocanville facility. The mine was commissioned in 1970 and has undergone several expansions over time, including a $2.8 billion expansion completed in 2017. The company employs thousands of Saskatchewan residents and invests significantly in local communities. The Government of Saskatchewan remains committed to working with industry partners like Nutrien to ensure the continued growth of the potash sector.

"Rocanville is the world's largest producing potash mine, and it reflects the strength of Saskatchewan's potash sector and the people behind it," Nutrien's Upstream Potash and Phosphate Operations Senior Vice President Trevor Berg said. "Across our six mines, every tonne we produce supports farmers around the world while contributing to jobs, local investment and economic growth. For more than 65 years, we have paired experience with innovation and advanced technology to deliver potash that helps feed a growing global population, and we are proud of the role we play in that work."

Saskatchewan is the world's largest potash-producing jurisdiction. In 2025, the value of potash sales reached $9.3 billion, an increase of 18 per cent compared to 2024. Over the past two decades, Saskatchewan potash companies have invested over $40 billion in mine operations, creating thousands of jobs and economic opportunities for Saskatchewan citizens and businesses. Last year, Saskatchewan potash producers procured $2.2 billion in goods and services from Saskatchewan businesses.

Mining continues to be a cornerstone of Saskatchewan's economy, driving investment, creating jobs and contributing to public services through royalties and taxes. Saskatchewan's mineral resources are helping to meet growing global demand for critical minerals that are essential to food and energy security.

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