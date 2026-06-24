Saskatchewan's Crown Sector Delivers Affordability, Value and Investment in 2025-26

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 23, 2026

Today, the commercial Crown sector tabled their 2025-26 Annual Reports confirming Saskatchewan once again maintains the second-lowest cost utility bundle in Canada.

"Saskatchewan people have good reason to be proud of their Crown sector and its contributions to our province over the last year. Employee efforts in response to the devastating wildfires in Northern Saskatchewan helped ensure the safety and well-being of residents, communities and businesses," Crown Investments Corporation Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We also released the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan, which sets the direction for a reliable and affordable energy future. Most notably, our sector stood up for Saskatchewan people by removing the carbon tax from power bills, saving ratepayers 11 per cent."

On behalf of its subsidiary Crowns, CIC contributed $68 million in dividends to the General Revenue Fund. This directly supports provincial priorities including affordability measures, health care, education and community safety. In addition, CIC provided $187 million to SaskPower to support rate affordability for customers.

Ongoing collaboration between the Crown sector and government ministries and agencies continues to deliver strong results through a one-team approach. In 2025-26, Saskatchewan secured nearly $4.5 billion in investment, well above the $1 billion target, while collaboration initiatives delivered $69.5 million in cost savings, exceeding targets. These outcomes were largely driven by joint efforts between SaskTel and SaskPower including shared infrastructure for the Northern Broadband Project, and the Pole Sharing initiative.

Guided by the Saskatchewan First Energy Security Strategy and Supply Plan and an all-of-the-above approach to power generation, Saskatchewan continues to make strategic investments to support long-term energy security and economic growth. SaskPower invested $1.7 billion to modernize and expand the provincial electricity system, and initiated the Coal Life Extension Program, while SaskTel invested $136.3 million to advance its wireless network and expand 5G coverage to more than 930 sites, reaching 94 per cent of the population. These capital projects are strengthening system reliability and reach, supporting investment attraction and creating jobs and economic opportunities across Saskatchewan.

In 2025-26, the Crown sector procured $1.5 billion in goods and services from Saskatchewan suppliers. Indigenous procurement also remains a priority, with $152 million or 7.1 per cent of total Crown procurement awarded to Indigenous suppliers, an increase of over $26 million from the previous year. Every contract awarded locally helps Saskatchewan businesses grow, hire, innovate or reinvest in the province.

Saskatchewan's Crown sector has over 11,000 hard-working employees that provide essential services for residents and businesses in the province. Last week, the achievements of those employees were highlighted in Meadow Lake and a full list can be viewed online.

The 2025-26 Annual Report for Crown Investments Corporation is available online at: www.cicorp.sk.ca.

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