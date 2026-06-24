Another Strong Year for Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 23, 2026

The results of the 2025-26 Annual Report of Lotteries and Gaming Saskatchewan (LGS) show that Saskatchewan's gaming operators provided affordable entertainment across the province in 2025-26.

This resulted in record income of $400 million before payments to the General Revenue Fund (GRF). Earnings after payments to the GRF of $240 million resulted in dividends of $215.2 million.

Revenue growth from land-based casinos and VLTs was the primary contributor to this record-setting level of profitability.

"The gaming sector continued to reliably contribute to Saskatchewan's quality of life in 2025-26, providing important funding for community and economic development, ensuring sports, culture and recreation opportunities were available for Saskatchewan families, and creating jobs throughout the province," Minister responsible for LGS Jeremy Harrison said. "The gaming sector also supported more than 1,550 local businesses and communities across Saskatchewan in 2025-26 by providing $61.8 million in VLT and lottery retail commissions."

"Operators focused on the player experience while providing responsible gaming entertainment," LGS President and CEO Susan Flett said. "LGS continued to support its valued partners in their operations and strengthened sector-wide oversight."

Payments to the GRF supported beneficiaries such as the First Nations Trust, Community Development Corporations, the Community Initiatives Fund, the Clarence Campeau Development Fund and the First Nations Addictions Rehabilitation Foundation.

LGS directly contributed almost $9 million through charitable gaming grants to approximately 2,900 non-profit and charitable organizations in communities across Saskatchewan. Charitable gaming grants support everything from youth and amateur sport to community arts and culture, to local service clubs, seniors' centres, hospital foundations, school and library programs, volunteer fire departments, animal rescue and wildlife preservation efforts and so much more.

"The Government of Saskatchewan is proud to have delivered all this success through a responsible gaming sector that ensures the benefits of gaming are shared with Saskatchewan people, communities, businesses, charities and nonprofit organizations," Harrison said. "Congratulations to LGS and the four commercial gaming operators: SaskGaming, the Saskatchewan Indian Gaming Authority (SIGA), Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) and Sask Sport, on another solid year."

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