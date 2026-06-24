SGI Takes Disciplined Approach to Protect Saskatchewan Auto Fund in 2025-26

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 23, 2026

Affordable coverage continues for customers despite inflation.

In 2025-26, SGI focused on protecting the long-term sustainability of the Saskatchewan Auto Fund to safeguard its ability to provide affordable auto insurance and reliable benefits for Saskatchewan residents, now and into the future.

"It was another challenging financial year for SGI, with claim costs continuing to rise due to higher vehicle repair and replacement costs, as well as the impacts of extreme weather," Minister Responsible for SGI Jeremy Harrison said. "Even in a difficult environment, SGI continues to provide some of the lowest auto insurance rates in the country, advance road safety and support communities as they strengthen infrastructure."

Saskatchewan Auto Fund

The Auto Fund maintained its commitment to affordability, customer service and traffic safety in 2025-26. Highlights include:

$1.191 billion in total net claims incurred.

$1.177 billion in gross premium written.

$189.5 million in discounts to customers through the Safe Driver Recognition (SDR) and Business Recognition programs.

$170.3 million in investment earnings.

The Auto Fund continued to provide customers among the lowest auto insurance rates, on average, in Canada.

The Provincial Traffic Safety Fund grant program, administered by SGI, awarded $3.5 million in grants to 139 Saskatchewan community projects for road safety improvements.

$633.6 million in the Rate Stabilization Reserve, after a reduction of $93.3 million.

SGI CANADA

SGI CANADA demonstrated solid financial performance, achieving a net income of $75.7 million, which enabled the company to return a dividend of $16 million to the people of Saskatchewan.

Other SGI CANADA highlights in 2025-26:

$1.474 billion in gross premium written.

Premium growth of 3.4 per cent (all provinces).

$103.4 million in investment earnings.

$143.5 million in net catastrophe claim losses.

$1 million in sponsorships, partnerships and joint initiatives, with a focus on safety, security and inclusion.

SGI CANADA is the competitive side of SGI, offering property and casualty insurance in Saskatchewan, Alberta, Manitoba, Ontario and British Columbia. SGI CANADA sells products through a network of more than 260 brokers who operate in close to 1,900 locations.

To see SGI's full annual reports, visit:

-30-

For more information, contact: