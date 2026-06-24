SaskEnergy 2025-26 Annual Report Highlights Investments Supporting Customers and Growth in Saskatchewan

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 23, 2026

SaskEnergy significantly increased capital investment in 2025-26, with more than $430 million directed to capital projects to expand capacity, improve reliability, strengthen communities and meet Saskatchewan's growing energy needs – an increase of nearly $100 million over the previous year.

"SaskEnergy plays a critical role in supporting a strong economy and the high quality of life that we enjoy here in Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for SaskEnergy Jeremy Harrison said. "Through strategic investments in its system, SaskEnergy is meeting the growing demand for energy while working to keep energy rates competitive and affordable for customers."

SaskEnergy serves more than 418,000 households and businesses across the province and operates Canada's largest rural distribution network, with the fewest customers per kilometre of gas line than any other Canadian utility. The Corporation continues to maintain competitive delivery rates, with average residential bills among the lowest in the country.

In 2025-26, SaskEnergy made significant investments in projects supporting growth in the power generation, enhanced oil recovery and agriculture sectors. The Corporation also completed system expansion projects to support growth and reliability in the Regina and Saskatoon areas.

"SaskEnergy continues to make strong, strategic investment in our system to support growth and reliability across the province," SaskEnergy Interim President and CEO Cory Frei said. "Planned projects and ongoing maintenance extend the life cycle of our infrastructure and improve efficiency, helping to manage costs while meeting growing demand and keeping energy affordable for customers."

SaskEnergy supports local businesses through its procurement efforts, prioritizing Saskatchewan goods, services and contractors. In 2025-26, the Corporation purchased $342.9 million in goods and services from Saskatchewan vendors, an increase of more than $40 million from 2024-25. This accounted for 73 per cent of all corporate purchase orders, up from 66 per cent the previous year.

The Corporation also strengthened its efforts to assist customers in reducing energy use and costs. SaskEnergy introduced the Heating Affordability Program (HAP) in 2025-26 to help income-qualifying homeowners replace their furnace at no cost, saving up to $650 annually on natural gas and electricity. Through its energy efficiency programs, SaskEnergy provided $7.2 million in support to residential and commercial customers who made improvements to their homes and businesses.

In 2025-26, SaskEnergy recorded net income before unrealized market value adjustments of $96 million, up from $82 million the year prior, driven in part by stronger asset optimization and natural gas market activities, as well as higher customer contributions to capital projects.

Based on this performance, SaskEnergy declared a dividend of $34 million to Crown Investments Corporation (CIC).

Highlights for 2025-26 include:

Invested $434 million in capital for projects that support customer growth, risk management, system expansion and reliability, and technology.

Celebrated 25 years as the province's Champion of Volunteers, contributing more than $2.7 million to volunteer-led programs and events.

Supported 1,043 programs and events in 393 communities through community investment initiatives.

Awarded $44.6 million in contracts to businesses with Indigenous ownership or providing Indigenous labour, an increase of more than $10 million from 2024-25.

Achieved $5.3 million in cost savings through efficient procurement practices.

Named one of Canada's Top 100 Employers, and one of Saskatchewan's Top Employers, for the fourth consecutive year.

View SaskEnergy's 2025-26 Annual Report here.

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