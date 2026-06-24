Major Infrastructure Projects, Strong Customer Satisfaction and Solid Dividends in 2025-26 for SaskWater

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 23, 2026

SaskWater's 2025-26 annual report highlights the launch of significant new infrastructure along with strong customer service and solid financial results.

"SaskWater is reinforcing the province's commitment to building strong families and strong communities through the provision of water and wastewater services," Minister Responsible for SaskWater Jeremy Harrison said. "By establishing a new source of non-potable water, SaskWater is building Saskatchewan's ability to attract industry and promote investment. This is the kind of growth that keeps our economy strong and supports a better quality of life for Saskatchewan people."

SaskWater commissioned the Regina Regional Non-potable Water Supply System and began delivering water to Cargill's canola crush facility in February 2026, supporting industrial diversification and economic development in the Regina-Belle Plaine corridor.

Customer service remained a key focus throughout the year for SaskWater, and the impact of those efforts were demonstrated by a record customer satisfaction score of 9.1 out of 10.

"These scores reflect SaskWater's continued emphasis on reliable service and strong customer relationships," SaskWater President and CEO Jacquie Gibney said. "These achievements would not be possible without the skill and dedication of our employees, whose knowledge and expertise are recognized across the province."

Financially, SaskWater reported $7.3 million in total comprehensive income in 2025-26 and declared dividends of $4.7 million to the province. These results indicate SaskWater's ability to invest responsibly in infrastructure that ensures the longevity of existing systems while offering solutions that effectively meet the needs of Saskatchewan communities.

The annual report highlights continued investment in long-term growth, including plans to construct a regionally expandable water treatment plant in Preeceville.

Another milestone in 2025-26 was the commissioning of the wastewater treatment plant on the English River First Nation's Grasswoods Urban Reserve, near Saskatoon. As the certified operator, SaskWater brought the newly constructed plant online in June 2025 and continues to provide full-time operations and maintenance services through an agreement with the Des Nedhe Group, the economic development arm of the First Nation.

SaskWater's commitment to building strong communities drove a number of initiatives around operational reliability, innovation and affordability throughout the year. Optimizing operations and reducing costs in its facilities was a priority in the face of rising expenses, for the corporation and customers alike. Meanwhile, significant efforts were dedicated to attainable solutions for communities in need of new infrastructure and helping communities find affordable ways to enhance existing water system operations. A new partnership, initiated to improve access to certified operators and provide more flexible service options, was one of the key developments in this area.

SaskWater's 2025-26 annual report is available at: saskwater.com.

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