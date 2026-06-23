Fleischmann Remarks at Rules Committee on H.R. 9022 the Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations Act, 2027 (Delivered by Vice Chair Cloud)

Thank you, Chairwoman Foxx, Ranking Member McGovern, and Members of the Committee, for the opportunity to testify before you today. I am pleased to present to the Rules Committee the Fiscal Year 2027 Energy and Water Development and Related Agencies Appropriations bill.

The FY27 Energy and Water bill provides $58.5 billion to uphold our commitment to safeguarding U.S. national security, unleashing American energy dominance, and advancing our economic prosperity—in a fiscally responsible manner. The bill delivers a historic investment in our national defense by providing $27.1 billion for the National Nuclear Security Administration, prioritizing the modernization of the nuclear weapons stockpile and the U.S. Navy nuclear fleet.

The bill strengthens our nation’s energy security by focusing research and development efforts on baseload energy sources and maintaining funding for programs that deliver affordable energy prices, a secure grid, and long-term energy stability for all Americans.

We continue our support for the Trump Administration’s efforts to expand domestic nuclear power capacity and advance American leadership in civil nuclear energy around the world. Just this month, two advanced reactors reached criticality under the Department of Energy’s Reactor Pilot Program, marking an important step towards ushering in an American nuclear renaissance.

The bill also makes investments to secure our domestic supply chain of critical minerals and reduce reliance on China and other foreign adversaries. To ensure America remains at the forefront of scientific discovery and innovation, the bill includes $8.5 billion for the Department of Energy’s Office of Science. This includes support for the Trump Administration’s Genesis Mission, which will harness our high-performance computing capabilities and leverage AI to help address our greatest scientific challenges.

America’s network of coastal and inland waterways facilitates commerce, transportation, and recreation across all states and territories, connecting us with the wider world. This bill advances our economic prosperity and promotes public safety, providing $9.8 billion for the Army Corps of Engineers, including full funding of Harbor Maintenance Trust Fund activities, and funding for the highest priority construction projects on the inland waterways system.

Funding for the Bureau of Reclamation is directed towards projects that increase water supply, assist in drought resilience, and support rural America. This is a strong bill, and I ask that the Committee provide an appropriate rule for its consideration. Thank you again for the opportunity to appear today—I look forward to your questions.