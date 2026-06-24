Built for Saskatchewan: SaskTel Reports Net Income of $104.7 Million in 2025-26

CANADA, June 24 - Released on June 23, 2026

Today, SaskTel released its Annual Report for the 2025-2026 fiscal year, outlining its financial results and activities investing into its world-class networks and Saskatchewan communities. Financial results for the fiscal year include net income of $104.7 million and operating revenues of over $1.3 billion. These results reflect SaskTel's ongoing commitment to delivering reliable, competitive services while strengthening the networks Saskatchewan relies on every day.

"Through continued partnership with SaskTel, our government is delivering on its commitment to build a strong, connected Saskatchewan," Minister Responsible for SaskTel Jeremy Harrison said. "These results demonstrate how strategic investments in network infrastructure are supporting economic growth, strengthening communities and ensuring Saskatchewan remains competitive in an increasingly digital world."

"Technology is transforming how people live, work and connect, and SaskTel is evolving alongside it," SaskTel President and Chief Executive Officer Charlene Gavel said. "Guided by our purpose to enrich everyday life, we are expanding secure, resilient networks, advancing digital capabilities and continuing to put customers at the centre of everything we do as we support Saskatchewan's long-term growth and prosperity."

Financial Highlights

SaskTel's financial measures focus on shareholder value, revenue and earnings generation, and the efficient use of its capital investments. These measures provide insight into its current financial performance and contribute to its long-term financial stability.

Revenue for the fiscal year was over $1.3 billion, an increase of $33.1 million, driven by growth across several core business areas, including wireless services, broadband expansion, maxTV services and digital and IT solutions. Wireless revenue growth reflects continued subscriber growth and increased wholesale activity, while broadband performance was supported by expanded fibre availability and increased customer connections. Growth in IT solutions was driven by rising demand for cybersecurity and managed services.

SaskTel's revenue is primarily generated through wireless network services and equipment (50.1 per cent), fixed broadband and data services (23.6 per cent), wireline communication services (9.7 per cent) and maxTV services (7.6 per cent).

SaskTel declared dividends of $41.9 million to Crown Investments Corporation during the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, while maintaining a debt ratio within industry standards.

Capital Investment Highlights

Wireless spending, including 5G, LTE and Wi-Fi, accounted for $136.3 million of SaskTel's $443.3 million total capital investment in 2025-26, while $103.3 million was invested in SaskTel's multi-year infiNET network expansion program. These significant investments, along with the rest of the capital expenditures, have enhanced SaskTel's systems and networks, as well as our provincial economy.

SaskTel's wireless network covers more than 99 per cent of the population with LTE service and 98 per cent of major roads and highways. As of March 31, 2026, SaskTel has converted over 930 wireless sites to the 5G network, serving 94 per cent of the province's population with 5G. As this network evolves, it will support the development of smart communities and technological innovations in agriculture, virtual health care and immersive education.

SaskTel's FTTx program continued to bring infiNET, SaskTel's fibre optic network, to homes and businesses across the province. InfiNET delivers up to 1 gigabit per second speeds for residential customers and up to 5 gigabits per second for business customers, allowing customers to surf, stream and share more content faster than ever before.

Included in the FTTx program is SaskTel's Aurora Northern Broadband Program which continued in 2025-26, supported by funding from the Federal Government's Universal Broadband Fund. The program encompasses four significant projects to improve connectivity in Northern Saskatchewan, including fibre-to-the-home capabilities in over 40 remote communities and new cellular towers along Highway 106 (Hanson Lake Road), Birch Narrows First Nation, Island Lake and Turnor Lake. In 2025-26, SaskTel invested $63.1 million in this program, making substantial progress in expanding broadband and wireless access in the North. SaskTel expects approximately 85 per cent of the Aurora program investment to be reimbursed through the Universal Broadband Fund.

As of March 31, 2026, ongoing investments in fixed broadband infrastructure such as these have connected customers in 194 communities, with fibre services accessible to 81 per cent of homes and businesses and over 235,000 infiNET connections.

Community Impact

In 2025-26, SaskTel continued to make a positive social impact through community investment, employee involvement and partnerships that support organizations across Saskatchewan.

During the fiscal year, SaskTel contributed $3.181 million to 1,122 non-profit and charitable organizations across 264 communities throughout the province.

SaskTel employees and retirees also played an important role in giving back. SaskTel Pioneers contributed 27,859 volunteer hours and $207,000 in donations to non-profit and community organizations.

Through TelCare, SaskTel's employee-driven charitable donation program, $186,000 was donated to 47 organizations, including SaskTel's 50 per cent match.

Through the 2026 Connecting with Community Challenge, the SaskTel Pioneers donated $20,000 in support of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation's Rider Reading program, helping promote literacy and learning for youth across the province. The challenge worked alongside other employee-led initiatives to encourage acts of kindness, volunteering and community support, reinforcing SaskTel's commitment to giving back.

For more information and to view the full 2025-26 SaskTel Annual Report, visit: sasktel.com/about-us.

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