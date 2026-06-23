Diaz-Balart Remarks at Rules Committee on H.R. 8595 the National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs Appropriations Act, 2027

Madam Chair and Ranking Member McGovern. Thank you for the opportunity to testify on the Fiscal Year 2027 National Security, Department of State, and Related Programs appropriations bill. The bill presented today is another step in our historic efforts to strengthen national security while reducing spending. Under Chairman Cole’s leadership, we have delivered nearly $12 billion in responsible cuts to spending under the purview of this subcommittee since 2023.

This bill continues that effort with an additional $2.7 billion reduction from the enacted level, helping to address the greatest long-term threat to our country’s stability and security, our debt. There are some who say cuts of this magnitude jeopardize United States leadership in the world and make us less safe. I completely disagree. In fact, it is just the opposite.

The bill provides the funds necessary for President Trump and Secretary Rubio to address our national security priorities and continue transforming the world in bold and durable ways in support of freedom and security. If you are a friend or an ally of the United States, this bill supports you. If you are an adversary or are cozying up to our adversaries, then you will not like this bill. The bill maintains $1.8 billion for partners in the Indo-Pacific, including $500 million in military assistance for Taiwan and robust funding for the Philippines and our partners in Pacific Islands countries.

It demonstrates unwavering support for Israel by providing $3.3 billion in security assistance and maintaining support for other key partners in the Middle East. It recognizes the valuable partnerships in the Western Hemisphere, which continue to expand and realign under the leadership of President Trump and Secretary Rubio by increasing support for our friends and allies such as Paraguay, Argentina, and Costa Rica; expanding funding for counter-narcotics and related law enforcement efforts in our hemisphere, including investments to combat fentanyl trafficking; and providing funds to support democratic transitions for the people of Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

Last year, the Members of the NSRP Subcommittee focused on how to responsibly transition PEPFAR programs back to partner countries. PEPFAR is a great success story, but most of us agree the program cannot, and should not, go on forever. Working alongside the Administration, countries are now committing significant sums of their own resources as part of the America First Global Health Strategy, enabling our committee to reduce funding while still achieving the same outcomes.

Just as critical as what the bill funds is what it does not fund, and how it strengthens conditions, prioritizes oversight, and demands accountability for every dollar.

The bill—

prohibits funds to the PRC and the Communist Chinese Party and prohibits funds to other countries from being used to repay debt owed to China.

continues a key provision that blocks assistance to anyone that supports, finances, or facilitates the operations of the Cuban military, including the Cuban Ministry of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and Ministry of the Interior;

maintains the prohibition on all assistance to the Taliban;

puts Americans first by withholding funds from Mexico until it delivers water owed to the United States; and

supports full implementation of key Executive Orders that reflect a clear commitment to national sovereignty, a secure border, limited government, and American values, including those related to restoring free speech, supporting religious freedom, and ending censorship.

Assessed funding for the U.N. is cut by $1.8 billion, no funds are included for the U.N. Regular Budget, and funds are prohibited to—

the World Health Organization;

the United Nations Commission of Inquiry against Israel;

the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA);

the United Nations Human Rights Council;

the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights;

the International Criminal Court; and

the International Court of Justice.

The bill includes a provision to ensure justice for victims of the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks, including 50 murdered Americans, by requiring full accountability for UNRWA staff who participated in heinous acts of terrorism.

The bill maintains all long-standing pro-life provisions, bars funding for UNFPA, and prohibits spending that violates the President’s Protecting Life in Foreign Assistance policy. These measures, along with stronger oversight, ensure taxpayer dollars do not fund abortions. Thank you again for holding this hearing. I look forward to your questions.