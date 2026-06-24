Sumter County Opens Sheriff’s Office Training Center in Lake Panasoffkee

Sumter County is proud to announce the opening of the new Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Breeden Training Facility, a state-of-the-art training center in Lake Panasoffkee designed to strengthen public safety by providing law enforcement personnel with modern, hands-on training opportunities. The new facility brings together advanced classroom instruction, realistic tactical exercises, and emergency vehicle operations training in one location, equipping deputies and first responders with the resources they need to prepare for a wide range of real-world scenarios.

The facility includes a 3,111-square-foot classroom building featuring two offices and a flexible instructional space with retractable stadium-style seating for up to 49 people. The center also features a 6,000-square-foot shoot house designed specifically for realistic shooting simulation training. A ceiling-suspended catwalk system allows instructors to safely observe exercises from above while two rooftop exhaust fans and motorized louvers provide manual smoke ventilation during and after training sessions, creating a safer and more effective learning environment.

Completing the campus is the Emergency Vehicle Obstacle Course, which spans 4.13 acres of heavy-duty asphalt and provides a dedicated space for vehicle maneuver training. The course enables deputies and Fire & EMS crews to develop and refine critical driving skills under controlled conditions, helping prepare them for emergency response situations on the road.

“The opening of this training center represents a significant investment in the future of public safety in Sumter County,” said Sheriff Pat Breeden. “Our deputies face complex challenges every day, and they deserve access to the best training possible. This facility provides realistic, hands-on learning opportunities that will strengthen their skills, build confidence, and ultimately help us better protect and serve our community.”

A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrating the opening of the training center took place on Tuesday, June 23, 2026, with county leaders, Sheriff’s Office personnel, and project partners invited to commemorate the important milestone.

The new training center will host a series of community programs, including Citizen’s Firearm Safety Course, Teen Driver Challenge, Teen Citizens Academy, Senior Traffic Safety Class, and more. These educational offerings are free and open to the public. For more information about the programs, please reach out to the Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Division at SumterCountySheriff.org.