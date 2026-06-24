Frisco Women’s Health Expands to Baylor Scott & White PGA Parkway

Frisco Women’s Health Expands to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco at PGA Parkway, Bringing Independent OB-GYN Care Closer to North Texas Families

We’re bringing our patients to a brand-new, state-of-the-art hospital that’s closer to home - without giving up the independent, personalized care that defines our practice.” — Jonathan Weinstein, MD

FRISCO, TX, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Frisco Women’s Health, an independent obstetrics and gynecology practice serving Frisco and the surrounding North Texas communities, announced that it will move its hospital deliveries to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Frisco at PGA Parkway beginning September 1, 2026. The practice’s physician offices will follow, relocating to the new campus on March 1, 2027.The move positions the practice roughly five miles north of its current location near the Medical City Frisco campus, placing it closer to the rapidly expanding communities of Frisco, Little Elm, Prosper, Celina, McKinney, and Aubrey - where a growing share of the practice’s patients now live.Opened in 2025, Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – Frisco at PGA Parkway is a 340,000-square-foot, 84-bed hospital at the intersection of Dallas Parkway and PGA Parkway. Its Center for Women and Infants occupies an entire dedicated floor and includes private labor and delivery suites, postpartum recovery rooms, a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU), and a dedicated Women’s Imaging Center. Expectant families arrive through a dedicated women’s lobby with elevators that lead directly to the women’s floor.What the move means for patients:A brand-new, state-of-the-art birth experience at the hospital’s Center for Women and Infants.A more convenient location roughly five miles north, closer to North Texas’s fastest-growing communities.The same independent, physician-led practice - free to put each patient’s needs first.An on-site NICU alongside advanced maternal, surgical, and imaging services under one roof.Continued support for natural childbirth, vaginal birth after cesarean (VBAC), and minimally invasive gynecologic surgery.“Our patients deserve a birth experience that matches the care we provide in the office,” said Jonathan Weinstein, MD, of Frisco Women’s Health. “Baylor Scott & White - Frisco at PGA Parkway is a beautiful, brand-new facility with everything a growing family could need, and it’s closer to where our patients actually live. Moving there was an easy decision.”Frisco Women’s Health is not owned by a hospital system - an independence the practice says allows its physicians to make recommendations based solely on what is best for each patient. The group provides a full range of obstetric and gynecologic care, including natural childbirth support, VBAC, minimally invasive and incision-free gynecologic surgery, and menopause and hormone management, guided by a long-standing philosophy centered on patient education and options.Beginning September 1, 2026, the practice’s physicians will deliver at Baylor Scott & White - Frisco at PGA Parkway. To ensure a smooth transition, patients already registered to deliver at Medical City Frisco will continue to be supported through a brief overlap period. The practice’s offices will remain at their current Frisco Square location until the move to the new campus on March 1, 2027. Expectant patients are encouraged to register for delivery at the new hospital, and the practice’s care team can guide them through registration and insurance verification.“This move is about growth - more space, more providers, and more ways to serve our community,” Weinstein added. “It gives us room to expand our team and continue offering the personal, attentive care our patients have come to expect.”About Frisco Women’s HealthFrisco Women’s Health is an independent obstetrics and gynecology practice serving Frisco and the surrounding North Texas communities. Its team of physicians and advanced practice providers shares a common philosophy built on patient education, options, and a collegial patient-physician partnership. The practice offers comprehensive women’s health care - including obstetrics, natural childbirth and VBAC support , minimally invasive gynecologic surgery, and menopause and hormone care - delivered through longer appointments and personalized attention. Learn more at friscowomenshealth.com.

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