KDHE Awards 15 Chronic Disease Risk Reduction Community Grantees

The Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s (KDHE) Community Health Promotion program is pleased to announce the recipients of this year’s Chronic Disease Risk Reduction (CDRR) Community grant.

The CDRR Community Grant Program provides funding, training and technical assistance to communities to address chronic disease risk reduction through evidence-based strategies that impact tobacco use, physical activity and nutrition. Strategies include reducing secondhand smoke exposure, preventing youth from using tobacco, promoting tobacco treatment and the Kansas Tobacco Quitline, increasing physical activity, and improving community nutrition.

“These grants help communities implement proven strategies that make healthy choices easier for Kansans,” Mende Barnett, KDHE Section Director for Community Health Promotion, said. “We’re excited to continue this work together to reduce chronic disease and create healthier environments where people live, work and play.”

The 2027 CDRR Grantees and the counties they cover include:

Cherokee County Health Department (Cherokee).

Crawford County Health Department (Crawford).

Edwards County Economic Development (Edwards and Hodgeman).

United Way of the Flint Hills (Lyon).

Finney County Community Health Coalition (Finney, Morton, Scott and Stanton).

Harvey County Health Department (Harvey).

Johnson County Department of Health and Environment (Johnson).

Medical Society of Sedgwick County (Sedgwick).

Lawrence-Douglas County Health Department (Douglas).

Marion County Health Department (Marion).

Mitchell County Regional Medical Foundation (Mitchell, Ellsworth, Jewell, Lincoln, Ottawa, Republic and Smith).

Reno County Health Department (Reno).

Rice County Health Department (Rice).

Shawnee County Health Agency (Shawnee).

Unified Government of Wyandotte (Wyandotte).

In total, the State Fiscal Year 2027 CDRR program covers: 15 grantees, 25 counties and 1,934,384 Kansans, which is 65 percent of the total Kansas population).

Learn more about the CDRR Community Grant Program.

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