Montana Department of Justice uncovers over $1 million in fraudulent Medicaid claims, files charges

HELENA – The Montana Department of Justice’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit (MFCU) recently uncovered over $1 million in fraudulent Medicaid claims and filed charges in the two cases, Attorney General Austin Knudsen announced today. The investigations were part of President Trump’s National Health Care Fraud Takedown to combat fraud, waste, and abuse to protect taxpayer-funded programs.

“I am pleased to see the Trump Administration working with us to identify and combat fraud,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “At the Montana Department of Justice, we are committed to protecting hardworking Montanans’ money and making sure programs for those in need aren’t a payday for criminals. If you cheat the system, we will hold you accountable.”

Alison Watt, 55, of Billings, owner of Beautiful Directions Counseling, was charged with Medicaid fraud and false claim to a public agency for fraudulently billing Medicaid for services she did not personally provide. Watt submitted claims totaling $249,587.92, resulting in $134,042.28 in fraudulent Medicaid reimbursements. Watt billed Medicaid for counseling services provided by interns who were unauthorized to bill Medicaid independently, while representing herself as the provider.

Victoria Davenport, 60, of Great Falls, a licensed counselor and owner of Enlightening Minds, The GYST House, and The GYST House 2, was charged with two counts of Medicaid fraud, two counts of false claim to a public agency, and one count of tampering with or fabricating physical evidence for submitted claims totaling $2,300,729.65 and received $1,243,131.17 in fraudulent Medicaid reimbursements. Davenport billed Medicaid for counseling services provided by unlicensed staff and submitted these claims under her name as if she were the provider. The Department of Homeland Security confirmed that Davenport was out of the country for 217 claims submitted to Medicaid that listed her as the treating provider. After receiving notification of an official investigation pending against her and multiple requests for records, Davenport submitted altered documentation to the MFCU.

The MFCU investigated both cases, and Assistant Attorney General Alexandra van Belle is prosecuting. The investigations are part of the White House Task Force to Eliminate Fraud that was established by President Trump to strengthen partnerships with state and local governments, protect taxpayer dollars, and ensure government assistance programs, such as Medicaid and SNAP, are directed to those who need them.

Additionally, Laural Suydam, 46, of Helena, was convicted of theft for receiving $3,790.87 in fraudulent Medicaid reimbursements. Suydam worked as a personal care attendant for A Plus Healthcare, providing in-house medical assistance to a Montana Medicaid recipient. In 2024, Suydam submitted documentation to A Plus Healthcare stating that she had provided care to a patient, even though the patient denied that it occurred. The electronic visit verification, which uses GPS, placed her at locations other than the patient’s residence. Suydam also submitted documentation that she provided care on a date when the patient was incarcerated. A Plus Healthcare billed Medicaid and received reimbursement based on this falsified documentation and issued Suydam a paycheck.

Suydam received a 3-year suspended sentence to the Montana Department of Corrections. Suydam was also ordered to pay full restitution and not act as a healthcare provider or personal care attendant for three years.

The MFCU is part of the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation, which is overseen by Attorney General Knudsen and is responsible for investigating and prosecuting healthcare providers who defraud the Montana Medicaid program or who abuse, neglect, or exploit patients in Medicaid-funded care facilities.

Stevens Amendment Compliance Statement

The Montana Medicaid Fraud Control Unit receives 75 percent of its funding from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under a grant award totaling $939,984 for the federal fiscal year (FY) 2026. The remaining 25 percent, totaling $313,325 for FY 2026, is funded by the State of Montana.