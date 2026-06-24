Ctrl+Grow Launches Free Leave Management, Onboarding, and Learning Management Tools for Growing Teams

Three powerful HR tools — no per-seat fees, no user caps — now available to all Ctrl+Grow members.

Most business tools punish you for growing. Every new hire costs more, every new learner adds to the bill. We built Ctrl+Grow to flip that model — your tools should scale with you, not against you.” — Sophie Normand

SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ctrl+Grow, the operational AI platform built for small and medium-sized businesses, today announced the addition of three new HR tools to its growing suite of no-per-seat-fee software: a Leave Management System, an Employee Onboarding System, and a Learning Management System (LMS). All three are included as part of a Ctrl+Grow membership at no additional cost.Unlike traditional HR software that charges per user or per learner — meaning costs scale painfully as teams grow — Ctrl+Grow's tools are designed with a flat membership model. Businesses can add their entire team without triggering additional fees.What's New Free Leave Management System — Streamline employee leave requests and approvals with a structured, easy-to-use system. Track annual leave, sick days, and custom leave types across the whole organisation — with no cap on the number of employees added. Free Employee Onboarding System — Create consistent, structured onboarding journeys for new hires. Assign tasks, share documents, and ensure every new team member gets the same high-quality start — regardless of team size. Free Learning Management System (LMS) — Deliver training, build courses, and track learner progress across the entire team. No per-learner pricing means businesses can train every employee without watching the bill climb."Most business tools punish you for growing. Every new hire costs more, every new learner adds to the bill. We built Ctrl+Grow to flip that model — your tools should scale with you, not against you."— Sophie Normand, Ctrl+Grow FounderAvailabilityAll three tools are available now to Ctrl+Grow members. New members can join at ctrlgrow.com. Ctrl+Grow notes that membership pricing increases monthly — early members lock in their rate for life.The three new HR tools join an expanding catalogue of software included in the Ctrl+Grow membership, including a ticketing and support system. A full roadmap of upcoming features is published at ctrlgrow.com/roadmap.About Ctrl+GrowCtrl+Grow is an all-in-one operational platform for small and medium-sized businesses, combining AI-powered tools with practical business software — all under a single flat membership. From HR and onboarding to learning and support, Ctrl+Grow gives growing teams the tools of a large enterprise without the per-seat pricing that makes growth expensive.

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