Rep. Skraba Named Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities Legislator of Distinction

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Rep. Roger Skraba (R-Ely) has been selected as a 2026 Legislator of Distinction by the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities in recognition of his leadership on issues important to Greater Minnesota and his advocacy for economic development initiatives, including the Business Development Public Infrastructure (BDPI) program.

The Legislator of Distinction award is presented annually to lawmakers who demonstrate outstanding leadership and support for policies that strengthen Greater Minnesota communities and promote economic growth.

“I am honored to receive this recognition from the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities,” said Skraba. “The success of Greater Minnesota depends on strong infrastructure, economic opportunity, and policies that help communities grow and thrive. I will continue working to ensure rural communities have the tools and resources they need to succeed.”

The award will be presented during the Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities’ Legislative Awards Dinner on July 23, 2026, in New Ulm as part of the organization’s annual Summer Conference.

The Coalition of Greater Minnesota Cities advocates on behalf of cities across Greater Minnesota, promoting policies that support economic development, infrastructure investment, and vibrant local communities.