Rep. Kelly Keisling Secures $100,000 for Macon County Recovery Court

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – State Rep. Kelly Keisling, R-Byrdstown, has secured $100,000 in state grant funding to support the enhancement of recovery court programs, services and operations in Macon County. The appropriated funds are part of Tennessee’s $58.3 billion balanced budget passed by the Tennessee General Assembly in April.

Recovery courts are overseen by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The success-focused courts connect participants with treatment, supervision and support services designed to address substance abuse and encourage lasting behavioral change. By focusing on rehabilitation and accountability, these programs help improve outcomes for individuals while enhancing public safety and reducing strain on the criminal justice system.

“This funding will strengthen a program that not only helps participants achieve lasting recovery but also improves public safety, reduces repeat offenses and creates stronger communities,” said Keisling. “Recovery courts are unique in that they provide individuals battling addiction with the structure, accountability and support they need to rebuild their lives. When individuals are given the opportunity to overcome these obstacles and become productive members of society, the benefits extend far beyond the courtroom and positively impact families, local communities and our state as a whole.”

The Tennessee Drug Court Treatment Act was signed into law in 2003, establishing the state’s recovery court system, a Drug Court Advisory Committee and a dedicated funding stream to support treatment-based alternatives within the criminal justice system.

Those seeking information about substance abuse treatment services for themselves or a loved one can call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 800-889-9789. Those experiencing a mental health crisis can call or text 988 and press 0 to connect with a trained crisis counselor.

Rep. Kelly Keisling represents District 38, which includes Clay, Macon, Pickett, Scott and part of Fentress counties.

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