To His Royal Highness Guillaume, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

AZERBAIJAN, June 23 - Your Royal Highness, On the occasion of the national holiday of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, I extend to you, and through you, to the people of Luxembourg, my sincere congratulations and best wishes. Respectfully, Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Baku, 19 June 2026

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.