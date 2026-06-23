Hobbs Vetoes Education Package, Blocks School Safety Measures, Civics Instruction, Parental Choice

ARIZONA, June 23 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Efforts to improve school safety, strengthen civics education, expand parental rights, and better prepare schools for emergencies are being blocked after Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a package of education reforms approved by the Legislature.

The legislation addressed concerns raised by parents, educators, law enforcement, and community leaders by improving communication during school emergencies, reinforcing civic literacy, establishing standards for participation in school activities, protecting lawful rights on college campuses, and expanding educational opportunities for families.

Instead of signing these targeted reforms, Hobbs dismissed them as unnecessary, incomplete, or contrary to existing policies, continuing a pattern of rejecting commonsense proposals designed to improve outcomes for Arizona students and families.

SB 1068, sponsored by Senator Wendy Rogers, would have protected the rights of lawful concealed carry permit holders on Arizona's public college and university campuses. Supporters argued that allowing trained, law-abiding adults to exercise their Second Amendment rights on campus would help deter threats and improve preparedness should a violent attacker target students or faculty.

SB 1315, sponsored by Senator Kevin Payne, would have required schools receiving state or local funding for interoperable communications systems to maintain real-time communication capabilities with first responders during emergencies.

SB 1475, sponsored by Senator Mark Finchem, would have prohibited students convicted of serious criminal offenses from participating in interscholastic activities and programs.

Additionally, SB 1572, also sponsored by Senator Finchem, would have strengthened civics education by requiring instruction focused on America's founding documents, constitutional principles, and the history that shaped our nation.

SB 1741, sponsored by Senate President Warren Petersen, would have established the Arizona Released Time Education Act, allowing students to participate in off-campus religious instruction during the school day with parental consent while holding providers responsible for transportation, attendance, and student supervision.

"Governor Hobbs claims student safety is her top priority, yet she continues to veto legislation that empowers law-abiding citizens to protect themselves and others," said Senator Wendy Rogers. "SB 1068 would have allowed trained concealed carry permit holders to lawfully carry-on public college and university campuses. Criminals do not follow gun-free zone policies, but responsible citizens do. When evil enters a campus armed with a weapon, every second matters. The Governor's veto leaves students and faculty more vulnerable while embracing the false notion that disarming good people somehow makes campuses safer."

"Governor Hobbs says SB 1315 needs more work with stakeholders, but law enforcement and school officials already understand the importance of being able to communicate during an emergency," said Senator Kevin Payne. "This bill ensured schools could immediately alert first responders, share building layouts, and maintain real-time communication when every second counts. In a school shooting, natural disaster, or other crisis, communication failures cost precious time. Delaying practical safety improvements under the guise of more discussion leaves schools less prepared and students more vulnerable."

"Governor Hobbs vetoed SB 1475 because she believes students convicted of serious criminal offenses should continue participating in school sports and activities as part of their rehabilitation," said Senator Mark Finchem. "School activities are a privilege, not an entitlement. Students, parents, and coaches deserve confidence that these programs prioritize safety, accountability, and good conduct. By vetoing this bill, the Governor chose to prioritize the interests of offenders over the expectations of the students who follow the rules."

"Governor Hobbs also vetoed SB 1572, claiming Arizona schools already provide adequate civics instruction and that curriculum decisions should be left to experts," said Senator Finchem. "If that's true, why are so many young Americans unable to identify the basic principles of our Constitution or explain how our government works? This bill ensured students received meaningful instruction on the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the principles that shaped our nation. Her veto accepts declining civic literacy instead of confronting it."

"Governor Hobbs says parents are free to pursue religious education for their children, but only outside the instructional day if they attend a public school," said Senate President Warren Petersen. "SB 1741 respected parental rights by allowing families, not government, to decide whether released-time religious instruction is appropriate for their child. The bill included accountability measures, transportation requirements, attendance tracking, and parental consent protections. By vetoing it, the Governor sent a clear message that bureaucrats should have more authority over a child's education than parents. That's the wrong approach for Arizona families."

By vetoing this package, Governor Hobbs blocked practical reforms aimed at improving school safety, strengthening civic literacy, increasing accountability, protecting constitutional rights, and expanding opportunities for Arizona families. These decisions once again place the interests of the educational establishment ahead of the students, parents, and communities Arizona schools are meant to serve.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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