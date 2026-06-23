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Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov view bullet-riddled busts of Azerbaijan’s prominent figures in Shusha

AZERBAIJAN, June 23 - On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Turkmenistan …

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Ilham Aliyev and Serdar Berdimuhamedov view bullet-riddled busts of Azerbaijan’s prominent figures in Shusha

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