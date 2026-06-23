Hobbs Vetoes National Security Package, Rejects Safeguards Against Foreign Influence and Federal Overreach

ARIZONA, June 23 - FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Tuesday, June 23, 2026

PHOENIX, ARIZONA—Efforts to protect Arizona's critical infrastructure, military assets, private property rights, and constitutional system of government are being blocked after Governor Katie Hobbs vetoed a package of national security and state sovereignty bills.

The legislation would have strengthened protections against foreign and religious legal systems in Arizona courts, prohibited Chinese-manufactured equipment from critical telecommunications infrastructure, added safeguards against hostile foreign entities purchasing Arizona land, and ensured Arizona has a stronger voice when the federal government acquires large amounts of land within the state.

At a time when foreign adversaries are actively working to expand their influence, military installations remain targets of national security concerns, and Arizonans have seen firsthand how federal land designations can impact local communities, economic opportunity, access, and future development, Hobbs dismissed the measures as unnecessary, burdensome, or legally questionable.

SB 1075, sponsored by Senator Mark Finchem, would have established a Foreign Entity Review Commission to review and potentially block land purchases by hostile foreign entities, providing additional oversight beyond the protections enacted last year.

SB 1046, sponsored by Senator Wendy Rogers, would have prohibited Chinese-manufactured equipment from being used in critical telecommunications infrastructure serving Arizona, helping protect communications networks relied upon by families, businesses, first responders, and government agencies.

SB 1573, also sponsored by Senator Rogers, would have reinforced American laws and constitutional principles governing legal decisions by preventing Arizona courts from using as controlling or persuasive authority any religious sectarian law, excluding laws based on traditions and principles upon which the United States was founded.

Similarly, SB 1018, sponsored by former Senate Majority Leader Janae Shamp, would have strengthened Arizona law by explicitly prohibiting the application of Sharia law and other foreign legal systems that conflict with constitutional rights and state law.

SB 1281, sponsored by Senator David Farnsworth, would have required notification and greater state involvement when the federal government acquires private land in Arizona, helping protect Arizona's tax base, water resources, economic opportunities, and local interests.

"Last year Governor Hobbs signed legislation restricting foreign adversaries from purchasing land near military installations because she recognized the threat," said Senator Finchem. "This year she vetoed SB 1075 and argued additional oversight is unnecessary. If hostile foreign governments continue looking for opportunities to gain a foothold in Arizona, why would we reject stronger enforcement tools? Her position is inconsistent, shortsighted, and leaves Arizona less prepared to confront evolving national security threats."

"Governor Hobbs acknowledges that critical infrastructure must be protected, yet she vetoed legislation that would have kept Chinese-manufactured equipment out of Arizona's telecommunications networks because she says compliance could be costly and burdensome," said Senator Rogers. "She also rejected legislation preventing Arizona courts from relying on religious sectarian laws as persuasive authority because she believes existing law is sufficient. Both bills reinforced a simple principle: Arizona should not depend on hostile foreign governments for critical infrastructure, and Arizona courts should be guided by American law. These vetoes reveal a Governor more comfortable accepting unnecessary risk than taking commonsense steps to protect our state."

"Governor Hobbs claims Sharia law and the abuses associated with it are not a problem in Arizona, so she believes strengthening Arizona law is unnecessary," said Senator Shamp. "That's a dangerously passive approach to protecting constitutional rights. SB 1018 would have made it unmistakably clear that foreign legal systems, forced marriages, honor-based violence, and other practices that violate basic American freedoms have no place influencing decisions in Arizona courts. Instead of addressing potential threats before they emerge, the Governor chose to leave the door open and hope existing law is enough. That's not proactive leadership. That's complacency."

"Governor Hobbs claims requiring state involvement in major federal land acquisitions would interfere with voluntary transactions, but that's a complete mischaracterization of what SB 1281 actually did," said Senator Farnsworth. "This bill was about ensuring Arizona families, taxpayers, ranchers, and local communities have a voice when decisions are made that affect our land, water resources, economy, and future. Arizonans watched previous administrations lock up vast areas of land with little local input. By vetoing this legislation, the Governor sided with preserving Washington's power instead of protecting Arizona's ability to shape its own future."

Together, these vetoes reject commonsense measures aimed at protecting Arizona families, taxpayers, communities, and constitutional rights. From safeguarding critical infrastructure and military assets to defending state sovereignty and preserving the supremacy of American law in Arizona courts, the legislation addressed concerns that continue to grow across the country.

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For more information, contact:

Kim Quintero

Director of Communications | Arizona State Senate Republican Caucus

kquintero@azleg.gov

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