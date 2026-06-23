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President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov concluded state visit to Azerbaijan

AZERBAIJAN, June 23 - To His Royal Highness Guillaume, Grand Duke of Luxembourg

Your Royal Highness,

On the occasion of the national holiday of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, I extend to you, and through you, to the people of Luxembourg, my sincere congratulations and best wishes.

Respectfully,

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of...

23 June 2026, 11:00

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President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov concluded state visit to Azerbaijan

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