Vizzion Announces Integration of On-Vehicle Camera Imagery into CATT Lab’s RITIS Platform

Real-time situational awareness

Connected dashcams provide critical ground truth to fill situational awareness gaps and enhance historical congestion analytics for agencies.

This integration significantly aids in incident validation, understanding how a response is unfolding, and maintaining full and accurate documentation and record-keeping” — Taran Hutchinson, MATOC Facilitator

COLLEGE PARK, MD, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vizzion, the leading provider of real-time road imagery, is pleased to announce that its high resolution connected dashcam feeds are now accessible within the Regional Integrated Transportation Information System (RITIS) platform provided by the Center for Advanced Transportation Technology Laboratory (CATT Lab) at the University of Maryland.

By leveraging Vizzion’s robust API and imagery service, CATT Lab now offers Dashcams as 1) a layer within their real-time situational awareness map, and 2) an overlay in their historical congestion and weather analytics visualizations. The first integration enhances situational awareness and provides visual verification of ground truth by allowing transportation agencies to view imagery from user-selected road segments on the live map view. The hyper-local street-level imagery, captured by tens of thousands of third-party commercial fleet vehicles driving about 3 million miles per day, can also be exported as a video clip for clear communication and understanding. The second integration is helping agencies conduct after-action reviews of significant event response while also enabling inspection of infrastructure, monitoring the progress of construction, evaluating work zones, and even supporting investigations.

Vizzion’s imagery in RITIS is being used by agencies to understand probe/traffic data anomalies, winter weather driving conditions, and highway closures; validate reports of incidents and damaged infrastructure; and monitor progress of roadwork, incident response, and debris clean-up. While RITIS has long fused incident, probe, and weather data, the addition of Vizzion’s on-vehicle camera feeds provides a critical visual layer for areas with limited live or historical traffic camera coverage. Locations that have traffic cameras still benefit from an additional perspective. An accurate and verified understanding of road conditions has knock-on benefits for improved emergency preparedness and decision-making.

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) program is among the early adopters utilizing this integration to enhance regional coordination in the DC metro area. MATOC uses the data through RITIS to detect and validate incidents within their 15-minute detect – validate – inform objectives.

“The dashcam imagery serves as a vital source of ground truth,” said Taran Hutchinson, MATOC Facilitator. “It helps us fill in the gaps and connect the dots between cameras and different responders. This integration significantly aids in incident validation, understanding how a response is unfolding, and maintaining full and accurate documentation and record-keeping.”

Beyond real-time operations, CATT Lab has integrated Vizzion data into RITIS’s historical visual analytics tools, including traffic congestion scans. This allows users to load hours of historical imagery into speed contour plots to better understand the conditions before, during, and after a road event and conduct post-incident analysis.

Michael Pack, Director of the CATT Lab, commented: “This new capability is transformative. Agencies are only just beginning to realize the significant benefits and cost savings that can come from having eyes on the ground before a responder arrives on-scene—helping dispatchers to verify conditions and route the right type of equipment to the scene. When minutes matter, these images can really make a difference.” Pack continued, “the addition of look-back capabilities that overlay dashcam imagery with congestion and weather information is empowering planners to finally understand driver behavior and why congestion is occurring on certain facilities. It’s a real gamechanger.”

About Vizzion

Vizzion is the leading provider of real-time road imagery, offering unparalleled visibility into road conditions. Partnering with over 200 camera providers, Vizzion provides live feeds from over 100,000 road-facing cameras. This comprehensive coverage delivers hyper-local ground truth essential for incident verification and appropriate response. www.vizzion.com

About CATT Lab

The CATT Laboratory is a non-profit, applied R&D laboratory at the University of Maryland. Their 95 full-time professional software developers, data scientists, transportation engineers, and UI/UX professionals work to make data and information more readily accessible and usable by transportation professionals. Their national RITIS platform is designed for and by state and local transportation operations, planning, and safety engineers. www.cattlab.umd.edu

About MATOC

The Metropolitan Area Transportation Operations Coordination (MATOC) Program is a coordinated partnership between transportation agencies in the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia that aims to improve safety and mobility in the region through information sharing, planning, and coordination. MATOC provides its member agencies real-time situational awareness of the National Capital Region's transportation network and assists with regional coordination efforts when major incidents and impactful events occur. www.matoc.org

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