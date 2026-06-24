National Call for Foster Families to Support Veterans, Service Members, and Their Pets

Reunion upon returning from service.

Operation Foster launches nationwide appeal for volunteer families to support pets during times of crisis.

When we protect a pet during a crisis, we're also protecting a veteran's recovery, a family's stability, and a person's ability to seek care.” — Buzz Miller

GLADWYNE, PA, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As Veteran Suicide, Mental Health Challenges, and Military Deployments Persist, Operation Foster Issues National Call for Volunteer Pet Foster FamiliesMore than 3,500 pets protected nationwide while veterans, service members, and patients receive critical careEvery day across America, veterans enter PTSD treatment programs, service members deploy overseas, and patients begin life-saving hospitalizations. Yet for many, one question stands in the way of getting the help they need:"What will happen to my pet?"For thousands of Americans, a beloved dog or cat is more than a pet—they are family, companionship, emotional support, and often a lifeline during difficult times. When a veteran requires mental health treatment, a service member receives deployment orders, or a patient faces an extended hospitalization, the fear of losing a cherished pet can become a devastating barrier to seeking care.As communities nationwide grapple with rising mental health needs, veteran suicide, and overcrowded animal shelters, Operation Foster is calling on compassionate Americans to become temporary foster families for pets whose owners are facing temporary crises."Too many people delay treatment, decline hospitalization, or struggle through a crisis because they have nowhere safe for their pet to go," said Buzz Miller, Founder of Operation Foster. "No one should have to choose between getting the help they need and keeping the pet they love."The need is particularly urgent among veterans. Research consistently shows that pets can provide companionship, routine, emotional support, and a sense of purpose. Yet when veterans require residential PTSD treatment, hospitalization, or other intensive services, pet care can become an overwhelming obstacle. For some, the fear of surrendering a beloved companion becomes a reason to postpone or avoid treatment altogether.Military families face similar challenges. Deployments, training assignments, and unexpected military obligations can create temporary pet care needs that place enormous stress on service members and their families.Founded in 2011, Operation Foster has helped more than 3,500 pets remain safe in loving volunteer homes while their owners navigate military deployments, medical crises, mental health treatment, rehabilitation programs, and other temporary hardships. The organization's mission is simple: preserve the bond between people and their pets during life's most difficult moments.Unlike traditional animal shelters, Operation Foster places pets directly into carefully screened volunteer foster homes where they receive individualized care until they can be reunited with their families.Volunteer foster families are needed nationwide to provide temporary homes for dogs and cats for periods ranging from several weeks to several months. All that is required is a safe home, a willingness to help, and the understanding that a temporary act of kindness can change a life.A single foster placement can:• Help a veteran enter treatment without fear of losing a beloved companion• Allow a service member to deploy knowing their pet is safe• Enable a patient to receive life-saving medical care• Prevent a pet from entering an already overcrowded shelter system• Keep families together during times of crisisAt a time when an estimated 17 veterans die by suicide each day, mental health services remain stretched, and animal shelters across the country continue to face capacity challenges, Operation Foster believes that community-based solutions matter more than ever."This isn't just about helping pets," said Buzz. "It's about removing barriers to healthcare, supporting military and veteran families, strengthening communities, and ensuring that people can focus on recovery, service, or healing without losing a member of their family."Americans interested in becoming volunteer foster families or learning more about the program are encouraged to visit Operation Foster's website.About Operation FosterOperation Foster, formerly PACT for Animals, is a national nonprofit organization dedicated to preserving the bond between people and their pets during times of crisis. Since 2011, the organization has provided free temporary foster care for the pets of active-duty military personnel, veterans, hospitalized patients, and individuals facing medical or mental health emergencies. Through a nationwide network of volunteer foster families, Operation Foster has helped more than 3,500 pets remain safe and ultimately reunite with the people who love them.

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