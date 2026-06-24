Judge Halts Georgia’s Red Snapper Season Set to Begin July 1

Georgia Remains Committed to Fighting for Additional Recreational Fishing Opportunities

A proposed pilot red snapper fishing season for Georgia’s recreational anglers has been delayed following a federal court ruling that halted a series of Exempted Fishing Permits (EFPs) for South Atlantic states.

The federal permit, which would have allowed a 62-day recreational red snapper season in federal waters off Georgia beginning July 1, was challenged in federal court by the Southeastern Fisheries Association. The lawsuit was supported by the Environmental Defense Fund and Ocean Conservancy.

A judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia granted an injunction that prevents implementation of the EFPs while the legal challenge proceeds. The ruling affects proposed red snapper EFPs submitted by Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), which spearheaded the initial EFP, has withdrawn its request and will re-submit a new EFP application.

"While this outcome is certainly disappointing, we remain committed to expanding access to red snapper fishing opportunities for Georgia anglers," said Walter Rabon, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Natural Resources. "We believe state-led management and improved data collection can provide a better path forward, and we will continue working with our partners to pursue that goal."

Although the court's decision could potentially be challenged, there is not enough time for the legal process to conclude before the proposed July 1 season opening. As a result, the anticipated summer pilot season will not take place as planned.

Georgia DNR is now working with partner states and federal officials to develop a revised EFP that addresses the concerns identified by the court. The U.S. Department of Commerce has indicated it will review any new application as quickly as possible.

Georgia and the other affected states hope to submit revised permits in the coming weeks with the goal of establishing a red snapper season later this fall.

The proposed pilot program was designed to improve recreational harvest data collection through mandatory angler reporting, allowing states to better track catches and advocate for fishing opportunities based on more accurate information.

"The Department recognizes the importance of red snapper fishing to Georgia anglers, charter operators, coastal businesses and communities," Rabon said. "We will continue working toward a solution that balances the biological needs of the fishery with the social and economic importance of recreational fishing."

DNR will provide additional information as revised permit applications are developed and reviewed. To receive news from DNR’s Coastal Resources Division specifically about red snapper, click the "Subscribe" link in the box below.

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About the Coastal Resources Division

The mission of the Coastal Resources Division is to balance coastal development and protection of the coast's natural assets, socio-cultural heritage and recreational resources for the benefit of present and future generations.

Media Contact

Tyler Jones

Public Information Officer

Coastal Resources Division

Georgia Department of Natural Resources

tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov

912-230-9709