CRD's Beach Week returns to Jekyll, St. Simons, Tybee islands June 29-July 1
The Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division (CRD) invites residents and visitors to celebrate Georgia’s coast during Beach Week 2026, a series of free, family-friendly events designed to bring coastal education directly to the beach.
Held June 29 through July 1 at three locations along Georgia’s coast, Beach Week gives participants the opportunity to meet scientists, conservation professionals, and game wardens while learning about the natural resources that make Georgia’s coast unique. Activities will be offered from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at each location and are free and open to the public.
Visitors can explore interactive exhibits, participate in hands-on activities, and learn about coastal wildlife, habitats, conservation, and recreation. Live horseshoe crabs will also be on display at all three events.
“Beach Week is a great opportunity for families to learn about Georgia’s coast while enjoying a day at the beach,” said Kate Moore, a community liaison with CRD and organizer of the event. “We’re excited to partner with organizations from across the state to provide fun, engaging experiences that connect people with our coastal resources.”
Beach Week 2026 locations include:
Monday, June 29
Great Dunes Pavilion, Jekyll Island
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Partner organizations include:
- University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant
- Keep Golden Isles Beautiful
- Georgia Department of Public Health
- Georgia 4-H Tidelands Nature Center
- U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
- Jekyll Island Fire Department
Tuesday, June 30
Massengale Park, St. Simons Island
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Partner organizations include:
- University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant
- Keep Golden Isles Beautiful
- Georgia Department of Public Health
Wednesday, July 1
Tybee Island Marine Science Center, Tybee Island
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
Partner organizations include:
- Burton 4-H Center
- Georgia Department of Public Health
- University of Georgia Marine Extension and Georgia Sea Grant
Beach Week is hosted by the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Coastal Resources Division and Law Enforcement Division. The events are designed to increase awareness of Georgia’s coastal ecosystems and provide opportunities for residents and visitors to engage with the agencies and organizations working to conserve them.
About the Coastal Resources Division
The mission of the Coastal Resources Division is to balance coastal development and protection of the coast's natural assets, socio-cultural heritage and recreational resources for the benefit of present and future generations.
Media Contact
Tyler Jones
Public Information Officer
Coastal Resources Division
Georgia Department of Natural Resources
tyler.jones@dnr.ga.gov
912-230-9709
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