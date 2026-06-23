NV Dems Call Out Vance’s Planned $50,000-a-Plate Lunch as Working Families Struggle with Rising Costs Under Republican Economic Disaster 

From groceries and gas to health insurance and household essentials, Nevadans continue to feel the strain of higher costs driven by Donald Trump, Joe Lombardo, and Nevada Republicans’ billionaires-first agenda and reckless Iran war. Now, after JD Vance planned to charge $50,000 a plate to join his ultra wealthy donors for a five star lunch fundraiser, Nevada Democrats reminded Republicans of the pain their out-of-touch policies are causing working families.

Working mom and Assemblymember Cecilia González along with Teamsters political director Ross Kinson, Teamsters member Beverly Williams, and NV Dems Executive Director Hilary Barrett laid out the economic challenges facing the Silver State and the vast disconnect between Nevada Republicans and the everyday concerns of working families.

Read highlights from the press conference below:

“Like many of you, my gas, grocery, and utility bills are piling up and the only response we get from Joe Lombardo is that Trump is the ‘greatest president’ and ‘our economy is moving in the right direction,’” said Assemblymember González. “Well, tell that to my daughter and my baby on the way — who will be born into a single-income home because Lombardo blocked the expansion of paid family leave.”

“The Teamsters across Nevada have sat down and interviewed over 180 people running for office to ask them questions about how they would stand with working people. Joe Lombardo refused to engage in our interview process, Stavros Anthony refused to engage in our interview process,” said Teamsters Political Director Ross Kinson. “But you know who has sat down with our members to answer hard questions and worked together with us to come up with policy that actually works for working families: Sandra Jauregui, Nicole Cannizzaro, and most importantly, Aaron Ford … I feel blessed for what I have, and yet, I am still in a position where I struggle to get ahead. Everything is just too damn expensive! Gas prices are soaring, food prices are out of control, and if you want to buy a house…good luck.”

“Just recently, someone in front of me in the grocery line did not have enough money to pay for their products and they started to put stuff back. I said whatever your bill is, I’ll pay for the rest,” said Teamsters member Beverly Williams. “Being able to retire with dignity and stability is not happening these days even at the pump, people are asking for help as well and I’m finding it very concerning because I am wondering, am I going to be able to help those in need? Am I going to be able to continue to help?”

“Under Trump and Nevada Republicans, nearly everything – from gas, to groceries, to health care – is more expensive,” said NV Dems Executive Director Hilary Barrett. “Food assistance programs like SNAP have been devastated, health care has been ripped away from 100,000 Nevadans, job-creating clean energy tax credits have been rolled back, and worst of all, Nevada families paid an extra $1700 last year for everyday items because of Trump’s illegal tariff tax.”

###