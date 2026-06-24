Public Information Meeting on Replacement of Bridge over I-395 in Norwich

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) will conduct a virtual public information meeting concerning the replacement of Bridge No. 00273 carrying Cranberry Pond Road over I-395 in Norwich on Monday, July 13, 2026, at 7:00 p.m.

The public information meeting is being held to provide the public and the local community with an opportunity to offer comments or ask questions regarding the proposed project. A question and answer (Q&A) session will immediately follow the presentation, which will be recorded. For instructions on accessing the meeting and ways to provide comments and ask questions, please visit portal.ct.gov/DOTNORWICH0103-0283.

“This replacement will improve traveler safety and increase the vertical clearance over I-395,” said Connecticut Department of Transportation Project Manager Christopher Patria. “We encourage the public to attend this meeting to share their feedback with the CTDOT project team to incorporate into the design.”

Right-of-way impacts are not anticipated. Shoulder closures on I-395 will be required and Cranberry Pond Road in the vicinity of the bridge will be closed for the duration of construction. All properties will continue to be accessible through a detour route.

Construction is anticipated to begin summer 2028 based on the availability of funding, acquisition of rights of way, and approval of permits. The estimated construction cost for this project is approximately $14 million. This project is anticipated to be undertaken with 80% federal funds and 20% state funds.

For audio only, individuals can listen to the meeting by calling 877-853-5257 and enter Meeting ID 869 9194 9684. Individuals with hearing and/or speech disabilities may dial 711 for Telecommunications Relay Services (TRS). Individuals may also request that project information be mailed to them within one week by contacting Christopher Patria at Christopher.Patria@ct.gov or 860-594-2958.

Language assistance may be requested by contacting the CTDOT Language Assistance Call Line 860-594-2109. Requests should be made at least five business days prior to the meeting. Language assistance is provided at no cost to the public and efforts will be made to respond to timely requests for assistance.

The recording will also be posted following the meeting in CTDOT’s public meeting playlist at portal.ct.gov/ctdotVPIMarchive. Non-English language closed captioning will be available on YouTube.

Members of the public can submit comments and questions during the two-week public comment period following the meeting. Please submit comments and questions by Monday, July 27, 2026, to DOTProject103-283@ct.gov, 860-594-2020, or Christopher Patria at Christopher.Patria@ct.gov or 860-594-2958. Please reference Project No. 0103-0283 in the email or voicemail.