As Sanders and Trump Propose AI Wealth Funds, Adaptz.ai Gives Workers Facing Unemployment Action Steps They Can Take Now

Then and now: The faces of unemployment change. The crisis doesn't.

Sanders and Trump agree: AI unemployment is a crisis. While Congress debates wealth funds, Adaptz.ai gives workers facing unemployment action steps to take now.

The last time America faced disruption at this scale, Roosevelt didn't hand unemployed workers $83 and wish them well. He rebuilt the country and helped lift every American.” — M. Gardner, Founder, Adaptz.ai

LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 25, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As federal lawmakers debate large-scale responses to the growing AI unemployment crisis, Adaptz.ai , a workforce intelligence platform currently in public beta, has launched a free personalized unemployment risk assessment covering 1,469 job categories — one of the most comprehensive databases of its kind available to the public.Senator Bernie Sanders has proposed the American AI Sovereign Wealth Fund Act, which would create a $7 trillion fund financed by the nation's largest AI companies, distributing an estimated $1,000 annually — approximately $83 per month — to every American. The Trump administration has similarly confirmed ongoing discussions with major AI companies about government equity stakes that would make the American public "essentially a partner" in AI growth.The data behind the crisis is significant. Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei has described AI as functioning as a general labor substitute, meaning workers who retrain may find AI already occupying their next role. The IMF estimates 40 percent of jobs globally are currently affected. Goldman Sachs estimates AI is already eliminating 11,000 Americans from the workforce every month, with 25 percent of all US workers now at risk of unemployment. Harvard economist Kenneth Rogoff has predicted the formation of a permanent underclass that governments may lack the capacity to address."The last time America faced disruption at this scale, Roosevelt didn't hand unemployed workers $83 and wish them well. He rebuilt the country and helped lift every American," said M. Gardner, Founder of Adaptz.ai. "Legislative solutions take time. Workers need tools they can use today."Adaptz.ai, currently in public beta, addresses that gap. The platform recently rebranded from its initial identity to Adaptz.ai, a name chosen to reflect its core mission of rapid adaptation, following a beta period in which more than 10,000 professionals used the platform to evaluate their risk and map next steps.As a public service to all workers, employed or not, Adaptz.ai offers free access to one of the most comprehensive databases available, covering 1,469 job categories, and a personalized unemployment risk assessment based on individual skills, not job titles. The platform also features an AI Displacement News Desk, a free resource that covers AI-related unemployment news daily.About Adaptz.aiAdaptz.ai is a workforce intelligence platform currently in public beta, helping professionals assess their AI unemployment risk and identify actionable paths forward. A free personalized risk assessment is available to all at adaptz.ai.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.