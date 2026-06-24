3 Easy Watermelon Recipes for Summer Using the Kuvings AUTO10S Slow Juicer

These 3 refreshing watermelon recipes, made with the Kuvings AUTO10S Hands-Free Slow Juicer, offer delicious ways to stay cool and hydrated all summer long.

IL, UNITED STATES, June 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few fruits capture the taste of summer quite like watermelon. Naturally sweet and hydrating, it is an ideal ingredient for refreshing drinks and frozen treats that help beat the heat during the hottest months of the year.With the Kuvings AUTO10S Slow Juicer, preparing homemade watermelon recipes is easier than ever thanks to its 100oz large-capacity hopper and hands-free auto-cutting system. From sparkling coolers to fruity juice blends and icy desserts, these three watermelon recipes make it easy to enjoy fresh seasonal flavors all summer long.01 | Mint CoolerWatermelon, apple mint, lemon juice, and sparkling water come together in this light and refreshing drink. The combination of juicy fruit and cooling mint creates a crisp summer beverage perfect for hot afternoons.▶Try the Mint Cooler Recipe: https://kuvings.com/blogs/recipes/mint-cooler 02 | Watermelon Strawberry ComboOne of the greatest advantages of juicing is creating your own perfect flavor blend. Sweet watermelon pairs beautifully with strawberries, while lemon adds a bright citrus finish for a refreshing and naturally sweet juice.▶Try the Watermelon Strawberry Combo Recipe: https://kuvings.com/blogs/recipes/watermelon-strawberry-combo 03 | Watermelon GranitaNothing says summer like frozen treats. This simple watermelon granita combines fresh watermelon and lime to create a light, icy dessert with a slushy texture that's perfect for cooling down on warm days.▶Try the Watermelon Granita Recipe: https://kuvings.com/blogs/recipes/watermelon-granita Watermelon's natural sweetness and high water content make it a perfect ingredient for summer recipes. Paired with the Kuvings AUTO10S Cold Press Juicer, it's easier than ever to create fresh drinks and frozen treats at home throughout the season.Explore more healthy juice recipes at Kuvings.com.

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